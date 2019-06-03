back

Khalsa Aid Waters Drought-Hit Nashik Villages

10,000 litres of water every day. If this volunteer group was not active in Nashik, thousands of drought-affected villagers would go thirsty.

06/03/2019 12:15 PMupdated: 06/03/2019 5:11 PM
85 comments

  • Subham R.
    07/01/2019 04:14

    ye satya hai

  • Goga G.
    06/29/2019 16:09

    Waheguru ji

  • Shahzad R.
    06/29/2019 11:27

    Great work

  • Jitendra K.
    06/29/2019 05:04

    Good job ....

  • Md J.
    06/25/2019 04:10

    Great job

  • Mdsokat A.
    06/22/2019 14:47

    Nice

  • Jaswant D.
    06/20/2019 15:56

    Eak ngr veekas ki or

  • Subrat M.
    06/19/2019 12:04

    Sob ka bikas

  • Sajid C.
    06/16/2019 07:07

    Good job sir

  • Mukesh K.
    06/13/2019 10:23

    I salute

  • Anil R.
    06/11/2019 12:35

    So said

  • Anurag S.
    06/09/2019 04:32

    If we will do wrong with nature then we have to face. This is universal truth. No one can change but we all have to learn for this event and we should improve us.

  • Sahil K.
    06/08/2019 02:51

    Modi ko dikhy nahi diya kyaa sob bekr log ho.

  • Sachin W.
    06/05/2019 15:48

    Great work for human well being

  • Chetan V.
    06/05/2019 12:15

    this is in Tamil Nadu. Please rectify

  • Jobanpreet S.
    06/04/2019 16:23

    great job khalsa Aid

  • Nikhil P.
    06/04/2019 13:24

    Gr8 job but it would not have happened if 70000 crores allotted for dam construction wouldn't had been eaten up by mr ajit pawar. Big scammers.

  • Asha S.
    06/04/2019 13:01

    Dhanyawad hai ji.

  • Jeena B.
    06/04/2019 08:14

    Feeling just ashamed We hv much plenty of water bt dy dnt hv 😕

  • Renu G.
    06/04/2019 07:37

    Great job👍