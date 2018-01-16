back

Kiran Bedi fake news

Kiran Bedi keeps falling for fake news on social media. Should she get fact-checker for her Twitter account?

01/16/2018 12:00 AM
  • 516.4k
  • 337

Politics

250 comments

  • Amar G.
    02/14/2018 09:48

    Now she has become a matter of laugh.

  • Genaro L.
    02/09/2018 10:03

    She is a a Liability

  • Harneet S.
    01/31/2018 19:54

    It happens when you're in BJP.

  • Mangesh K.
    01/27/2018 08:10

    Loosers ko bahut maaza aa raha hai... Brut India won't get anything out of it.... It's a group of loosers and you will allways stay like that....

  • Raveendran P.
    01/24/2018 17:20

    What more expect from a camp follower of fecuchand Modi.

  • Syed Z.
    01/22/2018 14:05

    She is media savy and wants in to news no matter right way or wrong

  • Ruchi T.
    01/21/2018 21:32

    Great video! The quality of these have really improved over the last few months

  • Venkadesan R.
    01/19/2018 17:52

    This video itself seems to be fake.. We still have one week for republic day but one post shows 1/27/2018.. Also the profile is unverified. Guys it is time for all of you who shared and liked to get everything verified..

  • Ankur K.
    01/18/2018 05:00

    Am I the only one who saw the date as 1/27/2018 on the republic day tweet

  • Sagar R.
    01/18/2018 04:30

    Some people shouldn't be allowed to use the internet.

  • Vikas S.
    01/18/2018 01:18

    She is a dumb disciple of BJP IT cell, much like all the "andh bhaqts " lol

  • Kanishth G.
    01/17/2018 22:54

    🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈

  • Praveen S.
    01/17/2018 20:58

    Yup, thats exactly the kind of thing, thousands of INDIANS should talk about. Great content. Bravo bencho

  • Sana R.
    01/17/2018 18:17

    Brut is being brutal to her.😂😂😆😆

  • Jayankar S.
    01/17/2018 17:47

    Shivi Mehra

  • Suraj S.
    01/17/2018 17:44

    please share some important news on judge loya's death

  • Hibin J.
    01/17/2018 17:43

    ആവളേ വൻ ഉടായിപ്പാ

  • Sokat S.
    01/17/2018 17:36

    Its good thing that she isn't part of the AAP.

  • Ankita S.
    01/17/2018 17:32

    Atharva

  • Sakshi G.
    01/17/2018 17:09

    Lol