Kiran Bedi fake news

Kiran Bedi keeps falling for fake news on social media. Should she get fact-checker for her Twitter account?
250 comments
Amar G.02/14/2018 09:48
Now she has become a matter of laugh.
Genaro L.02/09/2018 10:03
She is a a Liability
Harneet S.01/31/2018 19:54
It happens when you're in BJP.
Mangesh K.01/27/2018 08:10
Loosers ko bahut maaza aa raha hai... Brut India won't get anything out of it.... It's a group of loosers and you will allways stay like that....
Raveendran P.01/24/2018 17:20
What more expect from a camp follower of fecuchand Modi.
Syed Z.01/22/2018 14:05
She is media savy and wants in to news no matter right way or wrong
Ruchi T.01/21/2018 21:32
Great video! The quality of these have really improved over the last few months
Venkadesan R.01/19/2018 17:52
This video itself seems to be fake.. We still have one week for republic day but one post shows 1/27/2018.. Also the profile is unverified. Guys it is time for all of you who shared and liked to get everything verified..
Ankur K.01/18/2018 05:00
Am I the only one who saw the date as 1/27/2018 on the republic day tweet
Sagar R.01/18/2018 04:30
Some people shouldn't be allowed to use the internet.
Vikas S.01/18/2018 01:18
She is a dumb disciple of BJP IT cell, much like all the "andh bhaqts " lol
Kanishth G.01/17/2018 22:54
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
Praveen S.01/17/2018 20:58
Yup, thats exactly the kind of thing, thousands of INDIANS should talk about. Great content. Bravo bencho
Sana R.01/17/2018 18:17
Brut is being brutal to her.😂😂😆😆
Jayankar S.01/17/2018 17:47
Shivi Mehra
Suraj S.01/17/2018 17:44
please share some important news on judge loya's death
Hibin J.01/17/2018 17:43
ആവളേ വൻ ഉടായിപ്പാ
Sokat S.01/17/2018 17:36
Its good thing that she isn't part of the AAP.
Ankita S.01/17/2018 17:32
Atharva
Sakshi G.01/17/2018 17:09
Lol