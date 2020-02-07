Know Your Rights If You Get Arrested

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal
Sonali you have no idea TN police are not thakurs they are brutality itself symbolised dressed in khakhi
That was a great summary of a citizen’s rights and previleges. But, do they apply to the political class which comes in various denominations from a small time thug on the street to the chaps in the parliament? If yes, then is it not time to evict them all out lock stock and barrel and fill up these positions with women and men of character, integrity and competence? I hope that young Indians like this 4th year student of law who is literate about our rights and responsibilities - and - who on face value is still passionate to handle the huge task of changing the corrupt face of India and is apparently untainted ...must grow in large numbers. Fight elections and take up the mantle of responsibilities that will steer India in the direction of hope.
These things of rights arrest procedure are there for police not accused because police duty is to read implement these rights but how many times it's followed and if u ask for this and police arrest party ignore it becomes ground for declaring arrest illegal although law now says that certain laxity given to police by court and if u argue to police about it then I don't need to explain what treatment u r going to get :::::::::
Of no use, when state failed to recognise.
A right without remedy is in vain
All police station must be CCTV camera for safety
Yea like that shit matters. You would get shot at anyway. Them mofos kill you cold in the streets.
If you question them then we are in for a good wacking
By the time you finish your video there would be a lot of slaps or danda parade on many citizens who know a little bit of law and asking for a lawyer on the road!
Meanwhile some thulas are laughing looking at this video.
"Ye kya bakchodi hai be?"
Good job sonali! But what are the rights of a person when he is forcibly taken to the police station in the name of enquiry? This is very common in India when group of police men intimidate some one and bundle a person into the van in the name of enquiry?? Also the person is usually beaten up. The other thing i is that all disciplinary action against govt servants should be made public at all stages. For instance a police man kicked a motorcycle rider for not wearing helmet and his pregnant wife died on the spot and the police man was suspended for a while. Now we hear that he has been reinstated in a different police station?? Is that the only consequence to the erring police man???
What's happening in the nation? Where's this world going towards? Oh god.. yes this is the only case has been noticed. There will be or are cases like this of hundreds and thousands. Hope everything will be served to the bad people. Or karma will be coming in search for these bad cops.
Treat Them The Same Way!
But This Time...The Public Will Take Care Of Them!
Daanda Kahan Hai!
jyoti ko bolo ye sab krne
Man I traveled in a train first time in my life in India and got looted by Indian police and gays 😂. It was winter and cold from Kolkata to NJP station and bitches looted RS20 even I told my story so will never forgive them.
And also Government should think about body cam for police officer , because no know what exactly happens and who is exactly breaking the law, because evidence can't be proved on the basis of patriotism, it need reality check.
🤣🤣🤣 apni India me yh sab nahi chalta
Miss Sonali, it is understandable as a law student you use the judicial system to support the actions taken against the police officers who have done this heinous crime. But the main issue is that the system that you put so much faith in has in the past failed to correct or punish these so called Offenders and the people know this, that is why they ask for more than just a suspension. And as to the fact of the investigation, God knows how long that is going to take meanwhile im sure these people qill be released on bail and carry on their daily lives while the people offended by their acts are left without closure. Miss, I believe that these criminals must be made an example and stripped of their pride so thay other officers know that they arewnt to serve and protect rather than intimidate, kill and abuse their power which by the way the system which you have mentioned have given to them. I believe making a strong example of them will serve to educate others that power is not ment to be abused not but serve the Indian people.
A country where administration and judiciary both are corrupt... where the case of a whole state (artcle 370) is postponed by saying that court doesnt has time and case of a corrupt journalist is entertained within hours...... does these rules and articles really matter in such country..
aren't there enough books and information for people to recognise their civil rights? yall people are giving your time and energy to all the wrong things here, wake up motherfuckers.
