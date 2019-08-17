Kochi Couple Sells Tea To Travel The World

If you are struggling to find the time or the money to achieve your travel goals, this old couple from Kerala might just offer the push you need.
534 comments
Rohan S.6 days
Inspirational
Ranjit K.10/11/2019 16:19
Really old couple........ I lvu buddies......... U both r really inspiring me
Bhaskar S.09/28/2019 12:56
see .. we can do a lot more together ❤️
Pihu J.09/28/2019 03:49
Wow so lovely couple 😊nothing is impossible ...🙂bĺessed Ones
Amit D.09/28/2019 03:02
mai toh kab se keh rah hu... we can open a restaurant..
Pooja A.09/27/2019 23:58
this may give u a push✈️
Joydeep B.09/27/2019 15:06
very inspiring
Xilonén A.09/26/2019 21:56
❤️🧜🏼♀️🧜🏾♂️❤️
Narayan V.09/26/2019 16:15
Very good my seniyr
Raj S.09/26/2019 13:19
Can't explain all the best
Shivam R.09/26/2019 09:52
U r great
Aryan T.09/25/2019 08:41
Very nice sir
Bilal Z.09/25/2019 04:54
Hats off
Psyche F.09/24/2019 18:02
love
Isha S.09/24/2019 17:57
Wow 😀😀😀😀
Anand H.09/23/2019 17:08
Wonderful Wow keep it up hats app
Muhammed M.09/22/2019 19:58
Wow💜💜
Akhil R.09/22/2019 17:18
Happiest couple in the world
Abdulkader M.09/22/2019 10:45
ZA pp
Nidish P.09/22/2019 08:34
Iam proud of malayalee because vijayan sir is a malayalee