Kochi Couple Sells Tea To Travel The World

If you are struggling to find the time or the money to achieve your travel goals, this old couple from Kerala might just offer the push you need.

08/17/2019 2:58 AM
  • 1.7m
  • 1.0k

  • Rohan S.
    6 days

    Inspirational

  • Ranjit K.
    10/11/2019 16:19

    Really old couple........ I lvu buddies......... U both r really inspiring me

  • Bhaskar S.
    09/28/2019 12:56

    see .. we can do a lot more together ❤️

  • Pihu J.
    09/28/2019 03:49

    Wow so lovely couple 😊nothing is impossible ...🙂bĺessed Ones

  • Amit D.
    09/28/2019 03:02

    mai toh kab se keh rah hu... we can open a restaurant..

  • Pooja A.
    09/27/2019 23:58

    this may give u a push✈️

  • Joydeep B.
    09/27/2019 15:06

    very inspiring

  • Xilonén A.
    09/26/2019 21:56

    ❤️🧜🏼‍♀️🧜🏾‍♂️❤️

  • Narayan V.
    09/26/2019 16:15

    Very good my seniyr

  • Raj S.
    09/26/2019 13:19

    Can't explain all the best

  • Shivam R.
    09/26/2019 09:52

    U r great

  • Aryan T.
    09/25/2019 08:41

    Very nice sir

  • Bilal Z.
    09/25/2019 04:54

    Hats off

  • Psyche F.
    09/24/2019 18:02

    love

  • Isha S.
    09/24/2019 17:57

    Wow 😀😀😀😀

  • Anand H.
    09/23/2019 17:08

    Wonderful Wow keep it up hats app

  • Muhammed M.
    09/22/2019 19:58

    Wow💜💜

  • Akhil R.
    09/22/2019 17:18

    Happiest couple in the world

  • Abdulkader M.
    09/22/2019 10:45

    ZA pp

  • Nidish P.
    09/22/2019 08:34

    Iam proud of malayalee because vijayan sir is a malayalee