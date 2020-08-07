back

Kolkata Girl Sings Mozart Symphony. For Real!

Bengal girl lends Indian classical voice to Mozart’s iconic Symphony No. 40. Enjoy! 🎵

07/08/2020 8:27 AM
  • 572.4k
  • 767

461 comments

  • Girish S.
    2 days

    tum bhi gaya kro

  • Manjeet K.
    2 days

    Awesome

  • Rafie A.
    2 days

    Whats her name?

  • Saura C.
    3 days

    .. IHA ASOL

  • Shrikrishna D.
    3 days

    How sweet!!!!!!!!

  • Steph L.
    3 days

    This is so weird... I had chills

  • Prasanta S.
    3 days

    Loved the singing

  • Vimal S.
    4 days

    later in the future we do this 🙌

  • Srinjoy C.
    4 days

    ...😇See this

  • Kasinathan
    4 days

    Wonderful notations...

  • Shivaprakash G.
    4 days

    Shared 🙏

  • Jo J.
    4 days

    Such talented lady. Melodious & lovely voice. She definitely has great listening skill.

  • Humera I.
    5 days

    Superb

  • Ajeya M.
    5 days

    Beautiful.

  • Namrata R.
    5 days

    check this

  • محمود و.
    6 days

    Nusrat would have been proud

  • Winnifred D.
    6 days

    Excellent..

  • Jaswant S.
    6 days

    Ravinder sangeet ormusic you will find sweetness in music May be due to rasgullah sandesh or fish very talented and nice voice as if fresh air and fagrance is coming. V.nice.

  • Gurkanwal K.
    6 days

    Wah Kya baat

  • Mahua G.
    6 days

    Apurbo