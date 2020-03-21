back
KP Yadav: The First Commoner To Win From Guna
Jyotiraditya suffered a crushing defeat in Guna, the Scindia family bastion, less than a year before his shock resignation from the Congress party.
03/11/2020 5:12 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 8:59 AM
43 comments
Baba B.03/21/2020 13:10
बिकने की बधाई
Sudesh H.03/20/2020 17:47
Shameless man...politics became mockery ..!
Zhopo V.03/14/2020 15:20
And the king himself is now in Bjp
Brut India03/13/2020 11:00
Here's a look at Scindia's views from his time in the Congress, and after joining BJP:
Jay D.03/13/2020 10:54
Inka chalu
Ranjan B.03/12/2020 17:50
Mirchi lagi😉
Arogya R.03/12/2020 16:19
Shame
Denzil D.03/12/2020 14:48
Elections Mai kion nahin jeet sake
Akai W.03/12/2020 09:47
Congress need the big and the die policy to get win election.
Dewansh P.03/12/2020 09:27
one day and you started videos against scindia just because he joined bjp
Sanjiv P.03/12/2020 08:44
Congresses are Brute and Brut is congress oops😁
Sanjiv P.03/12/2020 08:43
Now one on amethi please
Shrestha S.03/12/2020 07:32
Congress a curse for india..looted India for more than 60 yrs..from that fucker Gandhi to nehru to Sonia bitch n Rahul gandu all wer curse for Indians..save India remove congress from the face of Indian politics
Moirangthem W.03/12/2020 03:35
Now the Maharaj itself has to join the party of the then selfie seeker , which is his boss now.
Ankit R.03/11/2020 16:29
Brunt walo ki gand burn hui
Pfotte K.03/11/2020 16:11
Scindia is the real example of leaders who run after money and power .
Nadir C.03/11/2020 15:22
Never say big words.. Never let down someone lower than urself.. Over confidence leads to Defeat
Noor A.03/11/2020 14:52
Why government force to people for voting Why government promote your vote is important Go for vote go for vote One day they ll use yr vote like this for his profit It's murder of your voting in second word murder of democracy Think about it guy's
Deepak P.03/11/2020 13:55
Digvijay should be held responsible fr this crisis
Shardul K.03/11/2020 12:42
Why does it pain Brut , if he has joined BJP???? Apply burnol please