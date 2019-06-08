back
Kulbhushan Jadhav Gets Consular Access
As ordered by the International Court of Justice, Kulbhushan Jadhav has now been granted consular access by Pakistan. Here's how India sought justice for the retired Navy officer.
08/02/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:56 PM
17 comments
Akhlaq A.08/06/2019 04:57
hahaha what a understanding of court decision.
Steve J.08/05/2019 10:35
He is terrorist.
Prashant R.08/02/2019 19:02
PKMKB 😂
Rishab C.08/02/2019 10:16
Furqaan Shafeeq you guys left abhi because you were scared what we would do if you didn’t. We didn’t ask you mofos to let him go...Did we?? And don’t talk about your F-16 and the 2 pilots you killed thinking they were Indian...so why didn’t your kill Abhi. Don’t worry we will give another chance to you for make tea for us...🤣🤣🤣 because tea makers become PM in our country while Pakistanis they keep making tea 🤣🤣🤣....actually good you are good for something 👏 Lets see if that’s any different then 🤣🤣🤣 Peace gesture...lauda 🤣🤣🤣
Hasan L.08/02/2019 09:52
He'll definitely escape but in a fancy Coffin 😆😆 oh btw another Indian spy is arrested as well recently.. maybe we'll hang both.. might drop transportation cost xD
Shafique A.08/02/2019 09:41
On duty navy officer like on duty pilot 😇
Izhar U.08/02/2019 09:34
Sub continent media will always support their governments...truth is absolate here. Chant what your govt tells, Otherwise you would be stamped as antinational.
Brut India08/02/2019 08:46
When Pakistan was asked to review and reconsider Jadhav's case, they seemed to claim it as Pakistan's victory:
Mita D.08/02/2019 08:04
Want him back. That's it.
Hanzlah S.08/02/2019 07:54
Salman Khan or Saif Ali khan managed to escape from Pakistan in their movies. The movies were motivation to Abhinandan and Kulboshan.... But Both were fucked bitterly.... Cloudy weather in Pakistan.... Send your Migs and Abhinandans.....
Muhammd R.08/02/2019 07:44
Bloody Indians should stop dreaming of escaping their National terrorist... Aglay Janam may mil laina apnay naval commander say ... Access will be granted as per pakistani law & administration will.. Otherwise baap to maloom hay kon hay sab ka
Fareed K.08/02/2019 07:43
Short story of this whole Indian Media propaganda is: "The Hague-based (International Court Of Justice) ICJ on July 17 had rejected India’s request for acquittal, release and return of Commander Jadhav. However, the world court has asked Pakistan to provide consular access to him under the Vienna Convention and Pakistan has provided that access on Friday, August 2nd." Remember, he had a different name on his Passport, when he was first caught! Pakistan Army has no plans to offer him any fantastic tea😊!!! Try to accept the Truth my friends!
Giridhara B.08/02/2019 07:42
Why no thanks to present govt??
Izhar U.08/02/2019 07:20
Still in service....stop maddeling in pakistan..
Saqib Q.08/02/2019 07:16
Here i make it easy for u "MAY" escape death sentence. 😊
Rehan U.08/02/2019 07:12
'Retired' Navy Officer . That's a good one. Probably gave him another passport by different name as a 'retirement' gift 🤣🤣🤣
Anurag M.08/02/2019 07:06
Mulle sirf laughing emojis de sakte hai aur kuch nahi