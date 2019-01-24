back
Lack Of Concern In India For Meghalaya Miners?
It has been exactly one month since 15 miners were trapped in a Meghalaya coal mine, with no rescue in sight. But their situation doesn't seem to have led to the same concern as some other international mining accidents evoked.
01/14/2019 9:01 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:46 AM
Brut India01/24/2019 13:35
One miner's body has been found by the Indian Navy. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/meghalaya-mine-collapse-body-of-one-miner-taken-out/articleshow/67672267.cms
Brut India01/18/2019 17:11
The trapped Thai boys quickly gained international attention.
Sandeep P.01/18/2019 03:01
This is complete lie from another fake news peddler, Govt putting huge effort. These moron will not tell you, this was illegal mining, Situation was very difficult from day once because River is flowing there and river water entered inside mine. Shameful propaganda by brut
Naveen B.01/17/2019 14:57
Compassion losing its way out from India.
Pearline P.01/17/2019 05:28
You see the trapped miners were voiceless, faceless, Indians from a North Eastern state in India, they were not Indian cows. Indians' insensitive indifference is deplorable.
Mohit B.01/16/2019 22:50
Fuckin amount of racist comments on this post are horrendous against ppl of the same country. No one ppl look down to India as 3rd world nation until y’all don’t start respecting each other irrespective of person’s background or caste than no one is gonna respect you. Respect is earned not given but with such high population being uneducated in India what else can one expect.
Venu N.01/15/2019 18:09
We are too busy taking photos of so called celebrities at the airports becoz they are only people important in this country
Praveen M.01/15/2019 15:00
super power 2020
Mikhail J.01/15/2019 12:54
So I also understand that a lot of these boys are also victims of trafficking. So no one really cares... it’s a shame. In the meanwhile the activity continues in other illegal mines.
Lettinthang H.01/15/2019 04:42
They are chinky.lol😂
Lettinthang H.01/15/2019 04:42
Because northeast people are not Indian loo
Kaushik D.01/14/2019 20:15
yes.. we failed collectively in an unequal world
Dilly U.01/14/2019 17:35
v sad. May they b rescued at the earliest!
Bikram C.01/14/2019 17:18
talk about it
Hamzah K.01/14/2019 17:06
Sad.
Rajneesh K.01/14/2019 17:03
Khud ke log to samhal nhi rhe h, CAB laake doosro ka jeevan sudharenge -_-
Amer K.01/14/2019 16:51
Reporter forgot to tell that they were indian citizen. Nobody care for us.
Aditi L.01/14/2019 16:48
All efforts are employed at full. Difficult task. Its a rat hole illegal mine.
Prakash P.01/14/2019 14:18
Sad but not forgotten, Blessings
Santanu S.01/14/2019 14:02
Government do not have time for poor. Media has shown clear in different attitude towards this incident because they will not get any mileage.