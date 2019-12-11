back
Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School
"Don't you have mothers, sisters or daughters at home?" An alleged eve-teaser outside a Kanpur school received instant justice from this furious lady cop.
12/11/2019 2:57 PM
274 comments
Nell S.12 hours
Justice dept abuse is not justifiable. She should be held accountable for assault not hailed as a hero.
Jaswant S.2 days
Delhi police up police deserve best beating polce award of 2019 topulic not of beat consatble award .
Sharon G.2 days
Very good 👋🏼
Jyotirmoy S.3 days
WtF
Aranyak M.3 days
She has shown no bravery by beating up a helpless man in public with the entire police force behind her.
Bharat S.3 days
Well done salute her 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻
Uzma Y.3 days
If this squad is made then how come rapist MPs from this state are sitting in the parliament
Santhosh I.4 days
Great. 👏👏👏👏
Basith K.4 days
This Eve teaser deserves to be punished if he is really guilty Now the question is why the same aggression is not shown when some one has political or strong background rapes a girl, burns her alive and walks around freely. What we get to know here is Police and Judicial system wants to do their job but are pressurised by some one with power not to do so.
Don S.4 days
When IN UNNOW two girls are raped and murdered. One buried alive and second is died in car accident. Where was this anti romeo squad. This squad can catch and beat only poor persons not the real RAPIST.
Kizz K.4 days
Gud one sister?
Astitva Y.4 days
Well, that's UP
Gopi P.4 days
Isn't this a violation of constitutional right of the guy who harassed school girls ? And should the constable try to make him apologise ?? A case should be filed against the constable for SHAKING the FOUNDATION of the Constitution.
Durga P.4 days
Pagal dengu ...naa కొడుకుల్ని...
Rajesh M.4 days
Good and great job
Anurag M.4 days
Good work..Mam
Matilda C.4 days
Good on her for standing up for women but he should have been put jail.
Brijpal S.4 days
Veergaurav Sahu
Lalit K.5 days
A right step.
Manmohan B.5 days
Easy to do it with poor and weak without their fault being established... let's see if they have courage to do anything close to this with someone from higher class in society... Will she also beat a woman on street who would have claimed false dowry or rape case for extortion? This is stupidity not heroism.