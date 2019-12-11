back

Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School

"Don't you have mothers, sisters or daughters at home?" An alleged eve-teaser outside a Kanpur school received instant justice from this furious lady cop.

12/11/2019 2:57 PM
274 comments

  • Nell S.
    12 hours

    Justice dept abuse is not justifiable. She should be held accountable for assault not hailed as a hero.

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    Delhi police up police deserve best beating polce award of 2019 topulic not of beat consatble award .

  • Sharon G.
    2 days

    Very good 👋🏼

  • Jyotirmoy S.
    3 days

    WtF

  • Aranyak M.
    3 days

    She has shown no bravery by beating up a helpless man in public with the entire police force behind her.

  • Bharat S.
    3 days

    Well done salute her 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

  • Uzma Y.
    3 days

    If this squad is made then how come rapist MPs from this state are sitting in the parliament

  • Santhosh I.
    4 days

    Great. 👏👏👏👏

  • Basith K.
    4 days

    This Eve teaser deserves to be punished if he is really guilty Now the question is why the same aggression is not shown when some one has political or strong background rapes a girl, burns her alive and walks around freely. What we get to know here is Police and Judicial system wants to do their job but are pressurised by some one with power not to do so.

  • Don S.
    4 days

    When IN UNNOW two girls are raped and murdered. One buried alive and second is died in car accident. Where was this anti romeo squad. This squad can catch and beat only poor persons not the real RAPIST.

  • Kizz K.
    4 days

    Gud one sister?

  • Astitva Y.
    4 days

    Well, that's UP

  • Gopi P.
    4 days

    Isn't this a violation of constitutional right of the guy who harassed school girls ? And should the constable try to make him apologise ?? A case should be filed against the constable for SHAKING the FOUNDATION of the Constitution.

  • Durga P.
    4 days

    Pagal dengu ...naa కొడుకుల్ని...

  • Rajesh M.
    4 days

    Good and great job

  • Anurag M.
    4 days

    Good work..Mam

  • Matilda C.
    4 days

    Good on her for standing up for women but he should have been put jail.

  • Brijpal S.
    4 days

    Veergaurav Sahu

  • Lalit K.
    5 days

    A right step.

  • Manmohan B.
    5 days

    Easy to do it with poor and weak without their fault being established... let's see if they have courage to do anything close to this with someone from higher class in society... Will she also beat a woman on street who would have claimed false dowry or rape case for extortion? This is stupidity not heroism.