Laid Off By An MNC, This Man Followed His Passion

As the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged through the travel industry, Ravi Kant suddenly found himself without a job. He opened Round The Corner, a little food stall that he runs with his wife to support his family of six. 😮

13/10/2020 11:27 AM
181 comments

  • Beena N.
    3 hours

    Keep going 👍

  • Sethuraman M.
    4 hours

    Very happy to note. Congrats and best wishes. Wish you all a success

  • Naser K.
    4 hours

    That's what our PM said vada pav and chai Bussiness. For all

  • Priya V.
    6 hours

    👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👌🏻

  • Dasrath R.
    6 hours

    toh isme kya badi baat hey job nahi toh kya hua zindagi ke aage koi nahi agr zindagi jeena hey toh kuch toh kaam karna padta hey

  • Sunil G.
    6 hours

    God please save the planet from this monumental human tragedy. Bless us with happy & safe world 🌍

  • Renuka R.
    9 hours

    Good job 👍

  • Rashmi N.
    9 hours

    So motivating

  • Sangeeta S.
    9 hours

    Keep up the spirit.

  • Kulen D.
    10 hours

    Good luck buddy.. we are in same boat brother...

  • Purabi P.
    10 hours

    If you keep an open mind nothing can be an obstacle. Not even COVID. It has come as a blessing for many. Many have tried new ways to be self sufficient and probably when it's all over, they will still continue with their businesses and even excel in it. Great couple goal as well. Showing what a true marriage and partnership looks like. Because I know many who must be fighting and abusing each other for loss of family income. This is how India will love forward. Best wishes to both.

  • Kiran D.
    11 hours

    👍👏

  • Pratik M.
    11 hours

    Kudos to both of you for this fighting spirit and encouragement! There is no shame in doing any kind of job to run a family and feed the kids. Times do change. I hope things go great for you soon. May be the job will come back and also this stall gets converted to some big restaurant someday. 😊

  • Shivam D.
    11 hours

    no work is cheap and small khud kuch karna hi padta hai

  • Moyeed S.
    11 hours

    GOOD JOB BRO!! May God bless you and your family.. HUGE AND TREMENDOUS RESPECT TO YOU FOR BROTHER 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Virendra S.
    11 hours

    ,

  • Jitesh G.
    11 hours

    Go for it guys every start is small always 🙏🇮🇳👍🙂

  • Himanshu G.
    13 hours

    bhai yeh dekh

  • Amirishetti S.
    13 hours

    😭😭

  • Debjani B.
    13 hours

    Where there is work, there is dignity. Specially when you are feeding hungry people. Best wishes.

