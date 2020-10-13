back
Laid Off By An MNC, This Man Followed His Passion
As the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged through the travel industry, Ravi Kant suddenly found himself without a job. He opened Round The Corner, a little food stall that he runs with his wife to support his family of six. 😮
13/10/2020 11:27 AM
181 comments
Beena N.3 hours
Keep going 👍
Sethuraman M.4 hours
Very happy to note. Congrats and best wishes. Wish you all a success
Naser K.4 hours
That's what our PM said vada pav and chai Bussiness. For all
Priya V.6 hours
Dasrath R.6 hours
toh isme kya badi baat hey job nahi toh kya hua zindagi ke aage koi nahi agr zindagi jeena hey toh kuch toh kaam karna padta hey
Sunil G.6 hours
God please save the planet from this monumental human tragedy. Bless us with happy & safe world 🌍
Renuka R.9 hours
Good job 👍
Rashmi N.9 hours
So motivating
Sangeeta S.9 hours
Keep up the spirit.
Kulen D.10 hours
Good luck buddy.. we are in same boat brother...
Purabi P.10 hours
If you keep an open mind nothing can be an obstacle. Not even COVID. It has come as a blessing for many. Many have tried new ways to be self sufficient and probably when it's all over, they will still continue with their businesses and even excel in it. Great couple goal as well. Showing what a true marriage and partnership looks like. Because I know many who must be fighting and abusing each other for loss of family income. This is how India will love forward. Best wishes to both.
Kiran D.11 hours
Pratik M.11 hours
Kudos to both of you for this fighting spirit and encouragement! There is no shame in doing any kind of job to run a family and feed the kids. Times do change. I hope things go great for you soon. May be the job will come back and also this stall gets converted to some big restaurant someday. 😊
Shivam D.11 hours
no work is cheap and small khud kuch karna hi padta hai
Moyeed S.11 hours
GOOD JOB BRO!! May God bless you and your family.. HUGE AND TREMENDOUS RESPECT TO YOU FOR BROTHER 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Virendra S.11 hours
Jitesh G.11 hours
Go for it guys every start is small always 🙏🇮🇳👍🙂
Himanshu G.13 hours
bhai yeh dekh
Amirishetti S.13 hours
Debjani B.13 hours
Where there is work, there is dignity. Specially when you are feeding hungry people. Best wishes.