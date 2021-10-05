back

Lakhimpur-Bound Priyanka's Face Off With UP Police

"Show me the warrant. You have no grounds to stop us." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confronts UP Police after she is prevented from meeting the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri... TW: Visuals may be distressing

05/10/2021 3:12 PM
  • 281.8K
  • 298

Portraits

  1. 2:12

    Tea With A Side Of Kishore Da

  2. 1:54

    Pakistani Husband’s Viral ‘Errand’ For Wife

  3. 3:02

    When An Indian Met An American Busker

  4. 1:41

    Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother

  5. 2:17

    Ramiz Raja On India's Influence On Pakistan Cricket

  6. 4:09

    Meet The 70-Year-Old Solo Traveller

279 comments

  • Mindfarm S.
    a day

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5am5JDJnEo

  • Sunil S.
    5 days

    Khamooshh

  • Pran G.
    5 days

    Another height of exemplary shamelessness displayed by law enforcement agencies

  • Wasim A.
    5 days

    Indian state is a fascist state. PM of Pakistan said the truth about india, unfortunately.

  • ത്രിതേഷ് ആ.
    5 days

    Vultures

  • Nch P.
    5 days

    RIP Fundamentals rights

  • Amit K.
    5 days

    Why Big people not going to J&K there also innocent people got killed Only polls state is in focus

  • Uday B.
    5 days

    Not worth talking about Nehru family itself ❌

  • Jyothi G.
    5 days

    🙏🙏🙏💪💪

  • Khan F.
    5 days

    Ek baat bolun.... Chalo chhoro... Koi fayda Nahi.... Taali Thoko 🤐

  • Sudipto S.
    5 days

    she should better stop her husband from grabbing land from the farmers absolute shambles

  • Amitkumar A.
    5 days

    Shame on UP government...such an inhuman behavior...

  • Sathi S.
    5 days

    Modi Gunda Sarkar

  • Purushottam B.
    5 days

    Salonko dalo jail me.

  • Alexander T.
    5 days

    one day mody pay for this act

  • Vivek A.
    6 days

    Where was Priyanka Vadra when Hindus were killed in WestBengal post elections? Is their concern only for UP?

  • Akki M.
    6 days

    DRAMA QUEEN AT HER BEAT

  • Prashant S.
    6 days

    Brut is congress supporter, they should not be doing this

  • Yash D.
    6 days

    Only Islamists,jaichands and ricebags are the ones wailing incessantly in the comment section.

  • Kimiraik R.
    6 days

    Its vert simple and all because of the site seeing pm goverment sorry selfi raja pm he will see only those who have money and leave the poor down

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.