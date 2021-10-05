back
Lakhimpur-Bound Priyanka's Face Off With UP Police
"Show me the warrant. You have no grounds to stop us." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confronts UP Police after she is prevented from meeting the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri... TW: Visuals may be distressing
05/10/2021 3:12 PM
279 comments
Mindfarm S.a day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5am5JDJnEo
Sunil S.5 days
Khamooshh
Pran G.5 days
Another height of exemplary shamelessness displayed by law enforcement agencies
Wasim A.5 days
Indian state is a fascist state. PM of Pakistan said the truth about india, unfortunately.
ത്രിതേഷ് ആ.5 days
Vultures
Nch P.5 days
RIP Fundamentals rights
Amit K.5 days
Why Big people not going to J&K there also innocent people got killed Only polls state is in focus
Uday B.5 days
Not worth talking about Nehru family itself ❌
Jyothi G.5 days
🙏🙏🙏💪💪
Khan F.5 days
Ek baat bolun.... Chalo chhoro... Koi fayda Nahi.... Taali Thoko 🤐
Sudipto S.5 days
she should better stop her husband from grabbing land from the farmers absolute shambles
Amitkumar A.5 days
Shame on UP government...such an inhuman behavior...
Sathi S.5 days
Modi Gunda Sarkar
Purushottam B.5 days
Salonko dalo jail me.
Alexander T.5 days
one day mody pay for this act
Vivek A.6 days
Where was Priyanka Vadra when Hindus were killed in WestBengal post elections? Is their concern only for UP?
Akki M.6 days
DRAMA QUEEN AT HER BEAT
Prashant S.6 days
Brut is congress supporter, they should not be doing this
Yash D.6 days
Only Islamists,jaichands and ricebags are the ones wailing incessantly in the comment section.
Kimiraik R.6 days
Its vert simple and all because of the site seeing pm goverment sorry selfi raja pm he will see only those who have money and leave the poor down