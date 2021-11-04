back
Lal Bahadur Shastri And The Day He Died
He was the only Prime Minister whose coffin was carried by the leaders of both Pakistan and Russia. But throughout his two-year tenure, India was at war with Pakistan. This is his life, and the day he died.
04/11/2021 1:27 PM
- 74.7K
- 1.5K
- 34
31 comments
Shankha M.3 days
"Shastri should die"~ Is it an indication for his alleged murder by the bloody Indian power mongering politicians in liaison with British undercover and media? Big question mark
Shayan H.15/11/2021 07:44
India was losing in 1965 war.Shastri was so happy about the ceasefire agreement and had heart attack
Premananda T.10/11/2021 13:39
He was murdered by the then government the fact was.
David T.08/11/2021 21:20
Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was a wise leader, he changed a huge things for better India, people with stature of 5'2 to 5'8 are a perfect and pure human beings, people with more than 5'8 in height Nordic Aliens descents, they are aggressive, abnormal psychology and behaviour not fit a political leaders to rule...🙄😎🙄😎🙄😎👑👑👑📯📯🤓🤓🤓👿😈😈👿
Naresh K.08/11/2021 11:26
Nehru killed him
Vrnkata P.08/11/2021 06:55
Ra complete leader renouned for honesty n courage more strongly said religion have nothing to do with politics ofcourse rogue gujju duo try to play him against chaachaa jee to belittle the later,,,,,,once again jor se jai jawaan,,,jai kisaan,,,jai hindh,,,,,
Mir J.05/11/2021 18:28
It's really unfortunate for Kashmir
Santanu05/11/2021 18:04
He was a Great man... his murder was not investigated... maybe political... maybe Looter Family of India is involved... lost of this Great Icon by India was very unfortunate...
Tarak K.05/11/2021 13:28
🙏🙏🙏
Dukum T.05/11/2021 11:41
Still India wants to know the actual reason behind his caused of death.
Prabhat S.05/11/2021 10:30
कत्ल के पिछले परदे का जिम्मा कांग्रेस का ही रहा होगा ।। जिस हिसाब से एक देश के प्रधानमन्त्री की मौत और कोई जांच नही ??
Tania K.05/11/2021 08:04
he died after meeting gen ayub khan
Hrishikesh K.05/11/2021 06:23
Assassinated by KGB and Indira..
Snehamoy D.05/11/2021 03:46
No heart attack... Cold blooded assassination... Local Congress govt. And Russian secret organization were working together that time, against India having nuclear independence... Homi J Bhaba was in queue... Sad conspiracy against India🇮🇳
Subhash P.05/11/2021 01:58
Very sad day for India ! We lost a great PM who would have contributed hugely to the progress of India! Every Indian & the world knows the truth & the real cause of his death !
Akshay B.04/11/2021 19:14
Murdered by congress
Dilip K.04/11/2021 19:05
He was slow poison Rd. . AS my professor told...who was an interpreter.
मनीष स.04/11/2021 18:40
WOW
Sam V.04/11/2021 17:01
Deserves more respect and love than Nehru and Gandhi!!
Brut India04/11/2021 16:57
Here's a look at his life: