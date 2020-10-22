back
Lalu Cheers Sting CM Nitish In Bihar Rally
"If you don't want to vote, don't!" Nitish Kumar was the speaker. But they started chanting in praise of Lalu Yadav. The Bihar CM got upset. Very upset.
22/10/2020 2:10 PM
22 comments
Ali M.2 hours
Seems like people bihar are aware of them than the rest of india 🤷🏻♂️
Ravi S.3 hours
Bihar is the next ticking time bomb for covid 19. If these election rallies are not stopped then Bihar really had it... the impact would be so severe that the result for tens and thousands of new covid positive cases will be visible in next 3 to 4 months.
Pinka R.3 hours
There are saying lallu criminal, chor, lier, should be c.m. in Bihar .
Qalim S.3 hours
Its time over for him leave and qo to jail
Sani4 hours
विनाश काले विपरीत बुद्धि 👍
Diwakar N.4 hours
That's the insecurity of Nitish Kumar which provoked him so much. He knows that it is game over for him if the BJP wins more seats than his party. Nitish never had a mass base for himself. He was always dependent either on the RJD Or the BJP to cling on to power. His Kurmi votebank is too less-- too little to sail him through.!
Kranti S.4 hours
Now u know
HISIS -.5 hours
Ungrateful people! Have they already forgotten the Rs. 1.25 L crore "blockbuster" economic package our dear Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of North India had announced before the last election? https://modi.bz/37QnkZr
Joseph P.5 hours
Discontent of people.Its their turn to retaliate to the apathy of state government to the migrant labourers
Viswanath T.5 hours
Is bihar the first covid free place in the planet earth?
Viswanath T.5 hours
Is bihar the covid free place in the world?🤔🤔
Soumen D.6 hours
Tomorrow when each and everyone mocks Brut India for the type of captions it uses for the metamorphosed news you serve.. will you be upset.. very upset.. 😂🤣 👉 If this continues many will unfollow.. today I did!!
Faghir B.6 hours
I can understand why he got upset but he should have react differently. We are all entitled to give our vote to who ever we want to, but trying to sabotage his speech and rally is not okay.
Harsh A.6 hours
❗❗❗That's it now. I told yesterday as well, that not to include words which indicates your interest to particular from video. But still he/she did the same today❗ Now I need to unfollow this. That's all buddy. You following the path of Eros now, might get a massive surprise soon❗
Senggra S.6 hours
No social distances
Sourabh V.6 hours
he's so fucked. 😁
Roopali D.6 hours
If they would have said Nitish kumar jindabaad or Modi jindabaad then it would have been real news accordting to u Just face the reality bhakt
Shahriar S.6 hours
😂
Brut India6 hours
The Bihar election rallies took a somewhat personal turn: https://theprint.in/politics/bihar-election-battle-gets-personal-as-lalu-daughter-in-law-aishwarya-rai-campaigns-for-nitish/528504/
Somasekarhs6 hours
Fake news of this channel