back

Langar Vs Lockdown. Langar Wins

When all this is over, no amount of gratitude will be enough to thank our gurudwaras.🙏

05/23/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 05/25/2020 9:05 AM
  • 1.5m
  • 1.1k

And even more

  1. 1:32

    Langar Vs Lockdown. Langar Wins

  2. 1:31

    Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Coronavirus Support

  3. 1:33

    India Sends Aid To Ocean Nations

  4. 6:11

    His Mother Passed Away, He Is Stuck In Canada

  5. 1:58

    Mom Crosses States On Scooty To Fetch Son

  6. 2:35

    Miss England Back To Work At Hospital During Covid-19 Pandemic

906 comments

  • Harminder S.
    31 minutes

    Waheguruji mehar karo ji

  • Faiz A.
    35 minutes

    Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!

  • Naman O.
    39 minutes

    Anything can be changed with time but Sikhism and its humanity can never ever...🤗🤗🤗

  • Roopa K.
    40 minutes

    🙏🙏

  • Benjamin N.
    an hour

    God bless you all.

  • Prajakta S.
    an hour

    Hats off to these ppl

  • ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸ.
    2 hours

    Keep the streak going Singho 👏🏻👏🏻🌊🌊🔥🔥 Singh's Doing Thing's ❤❤👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇

  • Sushil J.
    7 hours

    This is called humanity, I marvel these great people who feed the hungry , when the world is in crisis . Waheguruji!

  • Lavanya O.
    8 hours

    This is Guru Nanakji's langar it will never fall short - these words are pure gold. May God help this tribe grow further to help sustain human values for longer period. What a community!

  • Dolly A.
    10 hours

    🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Kunal B.
    10 hours

    May b you should ask this question to Bengal administration because if they are serving everywhere else then there must be a state problem not their's

  • Nidhi S.
    11 hours

    The most dedicated, noble and unbiased community on the earth. Sat Sri Akal.

  • Maiti S.
    12 hours

    🙌🏼❤️

  • Amin H.
    12 hours

    You people's r true face of Humanity. 🙏

  • Puja G.
    13 hours

    Salute

  • Praful S.
    13 hours

    Absolutely amazing what people with charitable hearts achieve

  • Jasmeen S.
    13 hours

    To serve humanity n to feed hungry is Sikh religion....🙏

  • Satyanarayan P.
    13 hours

    Really You are doing great in this time Thanks 🙏🙏🙏

  • Naresh L.
    16 hours

    You are a great example to the country showing what love and care is. Hard work never goes unseen. You bring so much peace within me . Wahe Guru.🙏

  • Shanavas N.
    17 hours

    Thanks paaji.jai hind