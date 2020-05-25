Langar Vs Lockdown. Langar Wins
Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Coronavirus Support
India Sends Aid To Ocean Nations
His Mother Passed Away, He Is Stuck In Canada
Mom Crosses States On Scooty To Fetch Son
Miss England Back To Work At Hospital During Covid-19 Pandemic
Waheguruji mehar karo ji
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!
Anything can be changed with time but Sikhism and its humanity can never ever...🤗🤗🤗
🙏🙏
God bless you all.
Hats off to these ppl
Keep the streak going Singho 👏🏻👏🏻🌊🌊🔥🔥 Singh's Doing Thing's ❤❤👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇
This is called humanity, I marvel these great people who feed the hungry , when the world is in crisis . Waheguruji!
This is Guru Nanakji's langar it will never fall short - these words are pure gold. May God help this tribe grow further to help sustain human values for longer period. What a community!
🙏🏼🙏🏼
May b you should ask this question to Bengal administration because if they are serving everywhere else then there must be a state problem not their's
The most dedicated, noble and unbiased community on the earth. Sat Sri Akal.
🙌🏼❤️
You people's r true face of Humanity. 🙏
Salute
Absolutely amazing what people with charitable hearts achieve
To serve humanity n to feed hungry is Sikh religion....🙏
Really You are doing great in this time Thanks 🙏🙏🙏
You are a great example to the country showing what love and care is. Hard work never goes unseen.
You bring so much peace within me .
Wahe Guru.🙏
Thanks paaji.jai hind
906 comments
Harminder S.31 minutes
Waheguruji mehar karo ji
Faiz A.35 minutes
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!
Naman O.39 minutes
Anything can be changed with time but Sikhism and its humanity can never ever...🤗🤗🤗
Roopa K.40 minutes
🙏🙏
Benjamin N.an hour
God bless you all.
Prajakta S.an hour
Hats off to these ppl
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸ.2 hours
Keep the streak going Singho 👏🏻👏🏻🌊🌊🔥🔥 Singh's Doing Thing's ❤❤👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇
Sushil J.7 hours
This is called humanity, I marvel these great people who feed the hungry , when the world is in crisis . Waheguruji!
Lavanya O.8 hours
This is Guru Nanakji's langar it will never fall short - these words are pure gold. May God help this tribe grow further to help sustain human values for longer period. What a community!
Dolly A.10 hours
🙏🏼🙏🏼
Kunal B.10 hours
May b you should ask this question to Bengal administration because if they are serving everywhere else then there must be a state problem not their's
Nidhi S.11 hours
The most dedicated, noble and unbiased community on the earth. Sat Sri Akal.
Maiti S.12 hours
🙌🏼❤️
Amin H.12 hours
You people's r true face of Humanity. 🙏
Puja G.13 hours
Salute
Praful S.13 hours
Absolutely amazing what people with charitable hearts achieve
Jasmeen S.13 hours
To serve humanity n to feed hungry is Sikh religion....🙏
Satyanarayan P.13 hours
Really You are doing great in this time Thanks 🙏🙏🙏
Naresh L.16 hours
You are a great example to the country showing what love and care is. Hard work never goes unseen. You bring so much peace within me . Wahe Guru.🙏
Shanavas N.17 hours
Thanks paaji.jai hind