Lawyer Accuses UP Police Of Torture

“Physically assaulted and given electric shocks.” Mohammad Faisal, a lawyer from Rajasthan, said he was wrongly arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for providing legal aid to anti-CAA protestors in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The police maintain that he was “inciting violence” and he is a member of the controversial outfit, Popular Front of India.

01/21/2020 4:57 AM
58 comments

  • Saharukh S.
    2 hours

    Good

  • Ali R.
    a day

    The U.P. government and it's police have crossed all limits of torturing innocent citizens. When even law abiding advocates are targetted, who else would dare to speak against ill conceived policies of government.

  • Bablu S.
    a day

  • Ashish C.
    a day

    Big-Breaking CAA विरोध को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार इस कानून को 30 फरवरी को वापस लेगी 😉

  • Vikram S.
    a day

  • Brut India
    a day

    Lawyers unite outside the Bombay High Court, stating the citizenship law, constitutionally wrong: https://scroll.in/latest/950508/constitutionally-wrong-lawyers-read-out-preamble-outside-bombay-high-court-to-protest-against-caa

  • Aisha
    2 days

    Ravi shankar Muslim ka naam lena band karo sharm nahi aati itni Nafrat rakhte ho dil mai... kis liye...? koee bechara police ki ghatiya hurkat ki kahani sunara aur tum us per shak kar rahe ho.... dilon mai zaher rakhne wale hamesha bura bolen ge bura sonchenge

  • Noor A.
    2 days

    Ohhh my God

  • Sɩŋʛʜʌ N.
    2 days

    Don't mess with up police 🤣 Torture me CBI ka bap h

  • Jaideep P.
    2 days

    India opposes unconstitutional CAA!

  • Vilas D.
    2 days

    Unfortunately he is still alive.😔😔😔

  • HISIS -.
    2 days

    The most criminal thing that the Bharatiya Jinnah Party has accomplished is to make regular citizens believe that "those who don't agree with me have no human rights". They will readily believe that a politician actively weakening RTI and making donations anonymous to hide who pays him is "honest", and even after that party has got more funds than all other parties combined, somehow its opposition is the one capable of paying off everyone.

  • Ashish C.
    2 days

    Brut india always support anti indians.

  • Shabana A.
    2 days

    Respect

  • Fahima N.
    2 days

    Feel sad for him very critical situation of our country

  • Indranil G.
    2 days

    Good ....job

  • Venkateswaran R.
    2 days

    What was a rajasthani based lawyer doing in shamli. He came all the way to defend an accused? Good story

  • Sayed A.
    2 days

    But this shameful act will not shown by our sold media

  • Amit W.
    2 days

    Ae if what he says is Gospel Truth. Uncover so many cases where peacefuls gave false testimony and fabricated charges.

  • Ravi S.
    2 days

    All Muslims are not against India but all anti nation are Muslims