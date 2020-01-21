back
Lawyer Accuses UP Police Of Torture
“Physically assaulted and given electric shocks.” Mohammad Faisal, a lawyer from Rajasthan, said he was wrongly arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for providing legal aid to anti-CAA protestors in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The police maintain that he was “inciting violence” and he is a member of the controversial outfit, Popular Front of India.
01/21/2020 4:57 AM
58 comments
Saharukh S.2 hours
Good
Ali R.a day
The U.P. government and it's police have crossed all limits of torturing innocent citizens. When even law abiding advocates are targetted, who else would dare to speak against ill conceived policies of government.
Bablu S.a day
Ashish C.a day
Big-Breaking CAA विरोध को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार इस कानून को 30 फरवरी को वापस लेगी 😉
Vikram S.a day
Brut Indiaa day
Lawyers unite outside the Bombay High Court, stating the citizenship law, constitutionally wrong: https://scroll.in/latest/950508/constitutionally-wrong-lawyers-read-out-preamble-outside-bombay-high-court-to-protest-against-caa
Aisha2 days
Ravi shankar Muslim ka naam lena band karo sharm nahi aati itni Nafrat rakhte ho dil mai... kis liye...? koee bechara police ki ghatiya hurkat ki kahani sunara aur tum us per shak kar rahe ho.... dilon mai zaher rakhne wale hamesha bura bolen ge bura sonchenge
Noor A.2 days
Ohhh my God
Sɩŋʛʜʌ N.2 days
Don't mess with up police 🤣 Torture me CBI ka bap h
Jaideep P.2 days
India opposes unconstitutional CAA!
Vilas D.2 days
Unfortunately he is still alive.😔😔😔
HISIS -.2 days
The most criminal thing that the Bharatiya Jinnah Party has accomplished is to make regular citizens believe that "those who don't agree with me have no human rights". They will readily believe that a politician actively weakening RTI and making donations anonymous to hide who pays him is "honest", and even after that party has got more funds than all other parties combined, somehow its opposition is the one capable of paying off everyone.
Ashish C.2 days
Brut india always support anti indians.
Shabana A.2 days
Respect
Fahima N.2 days
Feel sad for him very critical situation of our country
Indranil G.2 days
Good ....job
Venkateswaran R.2 days
What was a rajasthani based lawyer doing in shamli. He came all the way to defend an accused? Good story
Sayed A.2 days
But this shameful act will not shown by our sold media
Amit W.2 days
Ae if what he says is Gospel Truth. Uncover so many cases where peacefuls gave false testimony and fabricated charges.
Ravi S.2 days
All Muslims are not against India but all anti nation are Muslims