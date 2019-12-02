back

Leader of Secular Alliance, CM Thackeray Bats For Hindutva

In his first speech in the Maharashtra assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at "good friend" Devendra Fadnavis.

12/02/2019 2:53 PMupdated: 12/03/2019 10:58 AM
Politics

141 comments

  • Amit V.
    4 days

    Your party broke trust of hindus

  • Mritunjaya H.
    7 days

    Double crosser for power. He has insulted the real tiger Mr Balasaheb

  • Yogin R.
    7 days

    Dont be another dynast party...

  • Krishnan I.
    12/11/2019 19:37

    Jai ho.

  • Arvind S.
    12/11/2019 18:13

    He sucks like u brut .. discarding you from today

  • Gajendra K.
    12/10/2019 19:50

    Useless can't get clear idea what he intended..

  • Inder A.
    12/10/2019 18:03

    Soniasena , Bala साहेब ones said Only hijda will go with Sonia

  • Zosangliana R.
    12/10/2019 08:52

    dl

  • Naresh A.
    12/09/2019 16:54

    Soniasena ke Lier bhi jhut ko sach sabit krne me lge huye h...Balasaheb Thackeray ka statement,"Sonia Gandhi ke samne jhukne wale neta Hijde h" Balasheb satyavachan 😀😀😀🙏

  • Krishna K.
    12/08/2019 21:40

    Brut, wire, print, scroll : Says anything which portrays against BJP. Good to see both views. At last no one is good in politics. Let this run successfully for people welfare

  • Nilesh P.
    12/08/2019 06:09

    He is a very good leader... I support uddhav saab.. he will do good work for maharashtra.. 👍

  • Osama A.
    12/08/2019 04:41

    Endia on self destruct mode 🤣🤣🤣

  • Nano D.
    12/07/2019 18:01

    Leave this useless item, focus on development. We have high hopes from you. If you do well, BJP will never come back

  • Abdulrehman P.
    12/07/2019 17:43

    CM saheb. If you realy love poor marathi manoos and if you can dare please give first 300 electric units free and reduce the property rates to the minimum . JAY JAY JAY MAHARASHTRA.

  • Syed A.
    12/07/2019 12:09

    Bjp shud have supported ss and shud have done 50-50 .....ss has supported them frm years without even saying anything wrong against bjp....

  • Sudheer A.
    12/07/2019 04:59

    Probably, he knows his government might not last long. Hence, the overreach.

  • Ujwal J.
    12/07/2019 03:18

    Nice speech... Focused more on building foundation for the coming 5 years

  • आसाराम व.
    12/07/2019 03:02

    तर मग आता २५००० शेतकऱ्यांना कधी मदत करणार ...

  • Bidyut C.
    12/06/2019 16:05

    SHIVSANA is basically the commission agent of THE MUSLIM S.

  • Kailash S.
    12/06/2019 14:49

    Traitor to the Hindus.