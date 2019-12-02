back
Leader of Secular Alliance, CM Thackeray Bats For Hindutva
In his first speech in the Maharashtra assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at "good friend" Devendra Fadnavis.
12/02/2019 2:53 PMupdated: 12/03/2019 10:58 AM
Amit V.4 days
Your party broke trust of hindus
Mritunjaya H.7 days
Double crosser for power. He has insulted the real tiger Mr Balasaheb
Yogin R.7 days
Dont be another dynast party...
Krishnan I.12/11/2019 19:37
Jai ho.
Arvind S.12/11/2019 18:13
He sucks like u brut .. discarding you from today
Gajendra K.12/10/2019 19:50
Useless can't get clear idea what he intended..
Inder A.12/10/2019 18:03
Soniasena , Bala साहेब ones said Only hijda will go with Sonia
Zosangliana R.12/10/2019 08:52
dl
Naresh A.12/09/2019 16:54
Soniasena ke Lier bhi jhut ko sach sabit krne me lge huye h...Balasaheb Thackeray ka statement,"Sonia Gandhi ke samne jhukne wale neta Hijde h" Balasheb satyavachan 😀😀😀🙏
Krishna K.12/08/2019 21:40
Brut, wire, print, scroll : Says anything which portrays against BJP. Good to see both views. At last no one is good in politics. Let this run successfully for people welfare
Nilesh P.12/08/2019 06:09
He is a very good leader... I support uddhav saab.. he will do good work for maharashtra.. 👍
Osama A.12/08/2019 04:41
Endia on self destruct mode 🤣🤣🤣
Nano D.12/07/2019 18:01
Leave this useless item, focus on development. We have high hopes from you. If you do well, BJP will never come back
Abdulrehman P.12/07/2019 17:43
CM saheb. If you realy love poor marathi manoos and if you can dare please give first 300 electric units free and reduce the property rates to the minimum . JAY JAY JAY MAHARASHTRA.
Syed A.12/07/2019 12:09
Bjp shud have supported ss and shud have done 50-50 .....ss has supported them frm years without even saying anything wrong against bjp....
Sudheer A.12/07/2019 04:59
Probably, he knows his government might not last long. Hence, the overreach.
Ujwal J.12/07/2019 03:18
Nice speech... Focused more on building foundation for the coming 5 years
आसाराम व.12/07/2019 03:02
तर मग आता २५००० शेतकऱ्यांना कधी मदत करणार ...
Bidyut C.12/06/2019 16:05
SHIVSANA is basically the commission agent of THE MUSLIM S.
Kailash S.12/06/2019 14:49
Traitor to the Hindus.