Leaders Play Politics Over Migrant Crisis

India's leaders engaged in a verbal tug of war around the migrant crisis as thousands still wait to go home. 🤦‍♀️

05/20/2020 4:57 AM
825 comments

  • Imran R.
    6 hours

    Shameless lady...

  • Salim P.
    9 hours

    Chudel Nirmala

  • Avinash S.
    9 hours

    This lady is Hillarious

  • Bhoj R.
    10 hours

    Craziest women's of indian and italy

  • Chaam A.
    11 hours

    Rude minster

  • Dansh K.
    13 hours

    Modi Bharat Kan khol ke Sun Le Jo Tumne Hamara sitaraman Ne Jo Ab ladies Ne kah rahi hai abhi Hath Jod ke mein ginti kar raha hun Priyanka Gandhi Kyon Nahin bacha Lankan Mati De Rajniti karne ka Waqt Nahin Hai To tum log Rajniti karti ho Hamare Sainik Mar Ke Chunav Jeet gaye hain bahut jyada samajhte ho

  • Dansh K.
    13 hours

    Tumhare ganda Nahin Aadat Hai behenchod Dhyan Dene Ka Tumse Jada chutiya Koi Nahin Hai Nirmala Raman Hamari Priyanka Gandhi jindabad

  • Ziarul M.
    15 hours

    This is what happens when govt choose rickshaw wala to drive Ferrari.(Nirmala sitaraman). The super qualified FM lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Prabal K.
    17 hours

    India one day will collapse brutally of riots between their own people

  • Imraan S.
    19 hours

    Mahan bharat ka pagal vittyyaa mantrri

  • Shahinur R.
    19 hours

    BJP is so cruel to the labors and allowed them to die in stranded but will never arrange transport for them.

  • Muhammad R.
    21 hours

    I am going to save all this video and then I will post this videos just before the election 😜 So that everyone pass the exam with full marks .🤣

  • Naaz N.
    21 hours

    Abe oh achaarwali Nirmy.....tujhse ya Tere partywalon se tho kuch ukhadtha nahi hai......ek paise ka fayda nahi hai tum logon se.....do takke ke log ho tum.....bhikaarni kahin ki.....apni aukaad dekh......chehre se hi paani sookh gaya hai aur sikhud gayi hai thu....jhoot bol bol Kar bhagwaan me kaalik poth Diya hai ......tujhse aur Tere Ghatiya gaay gobar party se hazaaron guna ache hain congresswale.......lemonchoos kahin ki

  • Khaleel U.
    a day

    Nirmala ki Surat say bhi nafrat hai... Very cheap lady... Shame on u...

  • Abraham S.
    a day

    These leaders are best to represent religious party issues but not good to rule country. 3 months lock down now next months onwards self lock down lock down due to lack of staff.

  • Iqbal K.
    a day

    This lady needs to talk sense. First of all she needs to learn to talk Hindi properly😂

  • Udit T.
    a day

    This is the time for unity to fight this Pandemic Crisis. Why need here politics? People need here help from Govt. where is the humanity behavior?

  • Vinu S.
    a day

    Just hate this lady

  • Raghu M.
    a day

    The great priyanka Gandhi really India woman 🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Raunak R.
    a day

    Congress party is a pappu party all Indians know it very well, they have got no agenda, but they make petty issues to be considered as messiah of the poors.most corrupt party in the world.