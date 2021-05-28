back

Leadership Tips From APJ Abdul Kalam

In this 2008 conversation, former President APJ Abdul Kalam gave some valuable leadership lessons he learnt during his long career. Thanks to Wharton India Economic Forum for the footage.

28/05/2021 1:27 PM
  • 161.3K
  • 172

Portraits

  1. 3:34

    5 Politicians Who Posed With Covid Relief

  2. 5:46

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  3. 4:54

    Dad Steals Show At Jain Gay Wedding

  4. 4:16

    This TikToker Doesn't Need A Pair Of Arms To Sway

  5. 3:06

    What’s A Financial Black Box?

  6. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

140 comments

  • Satnam S.
    3 days

    You are a good leader. A big salute to you sir.

  • Emm M.
    3 days

    And he was a muslim the sect whom bhakts hate in endia😄😄

  • D P.
    3 days

    Jai Shree Mataji 🙏

  • Sirajul H.
    4 days

    I hope PM Modi watches this video.

  • Parvez A.
    4 days

    Jenifa S Akhtar

  • DeEp S.
    4 days

    You were an inspiration sir.. People's president.. We dearly miss you sir.. Wish we could have more leaders like you...

  • Bharthi C.
    4 days

    Salutes 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Nikhil G.
    4 days

    👏💪

  • George J.
    4 days

    The call to be the 1st citizen of India was a bolt from the blue for Dr. Kalam. But his contributions to Misile Technology deserve praise and reverence. Any politician with the shrewdness of a fox can be The President of India. But Dr. Kalam was a bird of different feathers with no equals at all for his humility, compassion and love for children and youngsters in whom he found the hope for the future years. George Joseph

  • Senthilnathan K.
    4 days

    Great sir

  • PRachi T.
    4 days

    अतुलनीय विचार.... 🙏 really he's a great legend 🙏

  • Lakshmi Y.
    4 days

    True leader... A rare gem

  • Anita M.
    4 days

    You are a great leader. A big salute to you, sir.

  • Sandeep N.
    5 days

    I am going to make a better my life by following the most important lesson to become a better leader: 1. Vision, 2. Travel Unexplored and Untravel Path, 3. Manage Success 4. Courage to take decision 5. Nobility Management 6. Work with Integrity and Succeed with Integrity

  • Dee P.
    5 days

    And also Must learn to handle criticism.

  • Chanchal B.
    5 days

    Great leader God please bless our India like APJ Kalam sir intellectual and kind-hearted leader

  • Debjani G.
    5 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Zahid H.
    5 days

    Those were the days!

  • Ila M.
    5 days

    He was a rare gem and national treasure. Will always be fondly remembered.

  • Akash G.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/XVufGCeYpFg Really he was great person 🌟🌟✨

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.