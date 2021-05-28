back
Leadership Tips From APJ Abdul Kalam
In this 2008 conversation, former President APJ Abdul Kalam gave some valuable leadership lessons he learnt during his long career. Thanks to Wharton India Economic Forum for the footage.
28/05/2021 1:27 PM
140 comments
Satnam S.3 days
You are a good leader. A big salute to you sir.
Emm M.3 days
And he was a muslim the sect whom bhakts hate in endia😄😄
D P.3 days
Sirajul H.4 days
I hope PM Modi watches this video.
Parvez A.4 days
DeEp S.4 days
You were an inspiration sir.. People's president.. We dearly miss you sir.. Wish we could have more leaders like you...
Bharthi C.4 days
Nikhil G.4 days
George J.4 days
The call to be the 1st citizen of India was a bolt from the blue for Dr. Kalam. But his contributions to Misile Technology deserve praise and reverence. Any politician with the shrewdness of a fox can be The President of India. But Dr. Kalam was a bird of different feathers with no equals at all for his humility, compassion and love for children and youngsters in whom he found the hope for the future years. George Joseph
Senthilnathan K.4 days
PRachi T.4 days
अतुलनीय विचार.... 🙏 really he's a great legend 🙏
Lakshmi Y.4 days
True leader... A rare gem
Anita M.4 days
You are a great leader. A big salute to you, sir.
Sandeep N.5 days
I am going to make a better my life by following the most important lesson to become a better leader: 1. Vision, 2. Travel Unexplored and Untravel Path, 3. Manage Success 4. Courage to take decision 5. Nobility Management 6. Work with Integrity and Succeed with Integrity
Dee P.5 days
And also Must learn to handle criticism.
Chanchal B.5 days
Great leader God please bless our India like APJ Kalam sir intellectual and kind-hearted leader
Debjani G.5 days
Zahid H.5 days
Ila M.5 days
He was a rare gem and national treasure. Will always be fondly remembered.
Akash G.5 days
