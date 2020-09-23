back

Learn Subversive English With This Witty Educator

With Madri Kakoti, you can learn the inner workings of the English language… with a hidden political message.

09/23/2020 5:52 PM
  • 233.6k
  • 191

Politics

  1. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  2. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  3. 1:41

    Finance Minister Vs. The Pandemic

  4. 3:01

    When Covid Unmasked Politicians

  5. 6:19

    Why Justice Shah Thinks Judiciary Has Been A “Mute Spectator”

  6. 4:34

    Learn Subversive English With This Witty Educator

114 comments

  • Anurag S.
    21 hours

    Fucking everybody is talking about politics...Admist of taking various stands..v r loosing the essence of very love n happiness

  • Madri K.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157744290806909&id=738936908&sfnsn=wiwspmo&extid=YcZzY3ntLJ9U5eXO The Neighbourhood Teacher: Sentences. New video in the series. Link for anyone interested.

  • Joymala D.
    2 days

    Excellent

  • Rahul P.
    2 days

    Collective Noun Group of Baboons is called congress

  • Mridu G.
    2 days

    It may be too late for the current crop of bhakts but I hope their offsprings find a teacher like her to teach them some sense, logic, reasoning. Bhakts and their comments just leaves me mourning for the death of common sense.

  • Mridu G.
    2 days

    Respect this teacher. Imagine if the andh bhakts had found someone like her when and if they went to school, we could have avoided the current disastrous scenario.

  • DrNadira C.
    2 days

    u r truely mindblowing

  • Nicole R.
    3 days

    Example of noun 370 was fantastic 😂😂😂 safoora got pregnant in just 500 rs 😂😂

  • Nicole R.
    3 days

    Aww... Brut paid artist 😂😂😂 one side of story ... Brut should be always nutral. But puslim director puslim mind

  • Arvind N.
    3 days

    Hnn English class or brainwashing idk....

  • Sangay T.
    3 days

    Lovely. Laato ka bhoot kabhi kabhi baato se bhi mante hai.

  • Triloy D.
    3 days

    Holy shit this the best video on internet today. Creative af

  • Ysl S.
    3 days

    According to bhakts, 'Cee ijj anti national paarson.'

  • Pritam L.
    3 days

    its clear that Congress IT CELL is doing recruitment those who know english very well because "sonia" does not knows Hindi and Rahul also brought degrees from other countries so he also doesn't know Hindi 🤣🤣🤣

  • Av A.
    4 days

    Abstract noun ... Is like .. Nataaoo ka kala dhan jise ginaa nai jaa sakta vo un k pas itna h ki kya he baataey

  • Upasana S.
    4 days

    perhaps you watched a saas bahu episode as mentioned by your brainless sister😄😄which caused you a verbal diarrhoea.Kya yaar.. kudos To brainless sisters👯‍♀️this was actually hilarious 😆

  • Bhaskar M.
    4 days

    Chamse ban Gaye ho admin

  • Zahra S.
    4 days

    She is awsome !!! CCUPAC Will remember this for my whole life !!!

  • Bhat H.
    4 days

    Wonderful

  • Pritom H.
    4 days

    Liberal indians DELHI RIOTS is Riots YES .BENGGALURU RIOTS is peaceful protest

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.