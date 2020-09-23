back
Learn Subversive English With This Witty Educator
With Madri Kakoti, you can learn the inner workings of the English language… with a hidden political message.
09/23/2020 5:52 PM
114 comments
Anurag S.21 hours
Fucking everybody is talking about politics...Admist of taking various stands..v r loosing the essence of very love n happiness
Madri K.a day
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157744290806909&id=738936908&sfnsn=wiwspmo&extid=YcZzY3ntLJ9U5eXO The Neighbourhood Teacher: Sentences. New video in the series. Link for anyone interested.
Joymala D.2 days
Excellent
Rahul P.2 days
Collective Noun Group of Baboons is called congress
Mridu G.2 days
It may be too late for the current crop of bhakts but I hope their offsprings find a teacher like her to teach them some sense, logic, reasoning. Bhakts and their comments just leaves me mourning for the death of common sense.
Mridu G.2 days
Respect this teacher. Imagine if the andh bhakts had found someone like her when and if they went to school, we could have avoided the current disastrous scenario.
DrNadira C.2 days
u r truely mindblowing
Nicole R.3 days
Example of noun 370 was fantastic 😂😂😂 safoora got pregnant in just 500 rs 😂😂
Nicole R.3 days
Aww... Brut paid artist 😂😂😂 one side of story ... Brut should be always nutral. But puslim director puslim mind
Arvind N.3 days
Hnn English class or brainwashing idk....
Sangay T.3 days
Lovely. Laato ka bhoot kabhi kabhi baato se bhi mante hai.
Triloy D.3 days
Holy shit this the best video on internet today. Creative af
Ysl S.3 days
According to bhakts, 'Cee ijj anti national paarson.'
Pritam L.3 days
its clear that Congress IT CELL is doing recruitment those who know english very well because "sonia" does not knows Hindi and Rahul also brought degrees from other countries so he also doesn't know Hindi 🤣🤣🤣
Av A.4 days
Abstract noun ... Is like .. Nataaoo ka kala dhan jise ginaa nai jaa sakta vo un k pas itna h ki kya he baataey
Upasana S.4 days
perhaps you watched a saas bahu episode as mentioned by your brainless sister😄😄which caused you a verbal diarrhoea.Kya yaar.. kudos To brainless sisters👯♀️this was actually hilarious 😆
Bhaskar M.4 days
Chamse ban Gaye ho admin
Zahra S.4 days
She is awsome !!! CCUPAC Will remember this for my whole life !!!
Bhat H.4 days
Wonderful
Pritom H.4 days
Liberal indians DELHI RIOTS is Riots YES .BENGGALURU RIOTS is peaceful protest