Leave Your Helmet On For This Office Job

There’s a new addition to the dress code at this office in Uttar Pradesh. And it’s not the most comfortable to work in.
76 comments
Chigrik R.12/05/2019 04:22
Anything can happen in Yogi's Raj, jorse bole BMKJ.
Nilesh W.11/25/2019 13:14
❤️❤️
Jay P.11/23/2019 13:21
At least थोड़ी chhat की footage bhi दिखा देते, cameraman akkal se paidal hai kya? ❓
Mahantesh S.11/23/2019 10:56
Sir please pan camera towards to slab
Ashish H.11/22/2019 11:20
Mandir ka thoda donation yha laga do
Ashish V.11/21/2019 18:19
Taking bribes in k n taking abt dijeye1
Darshan S.11/21/2019 16:15
kya ho rha h Banda me😂😂😂....bolo usko kya ho rha h😂
Mughaka K.11/20/2019 16:39
Incredible India as they said.
Suyash K.11/20/2019 13:54
ye Dekh apne shehar ki halat🤣🤣
Marshal M.11/20/2019 06:41
and they still busy to Changing name of areas 😂
Afzal H.11/19/2019 14:41
at ur place☝️
Rajesh M.11/18/2019 06:25
Digital India!!!
Adarsh G.11/18/2019 02:45
Most corrupt department is electricity department
Ten K.11/16/2019 17:41
Wtf. Is UP govt doin!??? Sleeping govt....
Pratik G.11/16/2019 06:02
to kya...mandir wahi banega.. chahe sb building hi kyu na gir jaye
Mubin S.11/15/2019 16:41
Digital India hahahaha
Ashique S.11/12/2019 02:39
Yogi cowdung up
Steffy F.11/09/2019 17:02
But Mandir wahi banayenge
Abhishek S.11/09/2019 13:00
There are all political stuffs... They can have the roof tops all by their own. Just have to donate a small portion of their salary
Harshvardhan B.11/08/2019 19:39
Vikas is here guys!