back

Leave Your Helmet On For This Office Job

There’s a new addition to the dress code at this office in Uttar Pradesh. And it’s not the most comfortable to work in.

11/06/2019 2:58 AM
  • 161.6k
  • 88

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

76 comments

  • Chigrik R.
    12/05/2019 04:22

    Anything can happen in Yogi's Raj, jorse bole BMKJ.

  • Nilesh W.
    11/25/2019 13:14

    ❤️❤️

  • Jay P.
    11/23/2019 13:21

    At least थोड़ी chhat की footage bhi दिखा देते, cameraman akkal se paidal hai kya? ❓

  • Mahantesh S.
    11/23/2019 10:56

    Sir please pan camera towards to slab

  • Ashish H.
    11/22/2019 11:20

    Mandir ka thoda donation yha laga do

  • Ashish V.
    11/21/2019 18:19

    Taking bribes in k n taking abt dijeye1

  • Darshan S.
    11/21/2019 16:15

    kya ho rha h Banda me😂😂😂....bolo usko kya ho rha h😂

  • Mughaka K.
    11/20/2019 16:39

    Incredible India as they said.

  • Suyash K.
    11/20/2019 13:54

    ye Dekh apne shehar ki halat🤣🤣

  • Marshal M.
    11/20/2019 06:41

    and they still busy to Changing name of areas 😂

  • Afzal H.
    11/19/2019 14:41

    at ur place☝️

  • Rajesh M.
    11/18/2019 06:25

    Digital India!!!

  • Adarsh G.
    11/18/2019 02:45

    Most corrupt department is electricity department

  • Ten K.
    11/16/2019 17:41

    Wtf. Is UP govt doin!??? Sleeping govt....

  • Pratik G.
    11/16/2019 06:02

    to kya...mandir wahi banega.. chahe sb building hi kyu na gir jaye

  • Mubin S.
    11/15/2019 16:41

    Digital India hahahaha

  • Ashique S.
    11/12/2019 02:39

    Yogi cowdung up

  • Steffy F.
    11/09/2019 17:02

    But Mandir wahi banayenge

  • Abhishek S.
    11/09/2019 13:00

    There are all political stuffs... They can have the roof tops all by their own. Just have to donate a small portion of their salary

  • Harshvardhan B.
    11/08/2019 19:39

    Vikas is here guys!