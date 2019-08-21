Leftist Activists Say Kashmir is NOT Normal

A group of prominent leftist activists went to Kashmir and say they found a small boy who was detained for days on false charges. But that was not all...
605 comments
Dhananjay R.09/22/2019 11:00
ई तो साला होना ही था
Vinod K.09/21/2019 19:56
Faltu
Govind C.09/21/2019 19:08
As soon i saw the name sonia gandhi i stopped watching this video, because i know this page is also owned by some liberals... In this country ... And one more thing they did not show the face of that boy because eventually he will come on indian media and he won't be able to keep lying so they did really played a very good trick here...
Pradeep C.09/21/2019 14:36
For all we know, even the kid is et up to say whatever they want others to hear. all sort of lies. From beating kids for no reason to molesting girls which doesn't happen, since then they'd be court-martialed. They're court martialed for even killing an innocent. Lies after Lies is what leftist and their so called activist propagate, isn't the first time, won't be the last when they had lied.
Vivek M.09/21/2019 11:20
Don't spread propaganda of Naxals.
Atinder S.09/20/2019 19:58
How come everyone thinks that what is being shown is the truth....well nobody knows...the only thing we know that the amount of money given by govt has never been used for the welfare of the public then where did this money go...i think we all know where...what is being shown can never be felt and what can be felt can never be shown...this good work can be only portraited as bad by some party....papu...
S A.09/20/2019 12:18
Is this group admin getting salary from anti BJP parties.. I'm observing, max posts on this page are against present ruling central govt.. For your kind info - I'm not a supporter of BJP
Harsh G.09/20/2019 12:11
We send em to prisons. Leftist authoritarians convert whole areas into prisons :- Gulag and Re-education camps. No thanks. Kavita.
Sushan Y.09/19/2019 18:13
Madharchod admine lund wala video share karte sarm nhi aaya...srf jhoot vara h..video me
Fayaz A.09/19/2019 04:17
India tari khair nahi kashmir main bjp aur RSS nay jeeti hovi jang hara de agay dakina tabahi kitni hogi jo halth main nay apnay ainkoin say daykhi aik maheena 16 agust say 6 september tak
Ashish R.09/18/2019 19:52
Now these so called narrated activists should also go POK AND MANY OTHER PROVINCE OF PAKIS.
Sourav S.09/18/2019 18:32
Brut Kashmir is just a 20perc land out of whole J&K territory. So making report on the basis of 100km valley isn't fair. There is jammu and Ladakh region. And you guys are propogating a report of those people who themselves does not faith democracy bcoz they are communists. Such a low level of homework tou guys do
Hemanta M.09/18/2019 17:15
Full video tho dikha deta sale uska face dikha kon indian army ko badnam kar raha he
Rumela D.09/18/2019 16:28
Comrade kabita Krishnan Lal selam....
Adv K.09/18/2019 14:14
Aa gye ye sab librandru
Nafeesh A.09/16/2019 08:01
Stop killing in
Arrnabes G.09/16/2019 04:24
5% of the Kashmiris throw stones at our security forces, so tumlog e jab support karte ho unlogoko tap sakh to hoga hi, but brother dont worry sab jaldi change ho jayega development Kashmir mai hoga to hum ko hi accha lageha.
Kelino K.09/16/2019 03:58
Dont forget Kashmiri Pandits.
Manas R.09/15/2019 10:09
PAKISTAN prpogonda
Aditya C.09/15/2019 05:43
jada intellectual mat bano report koro