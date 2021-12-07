Leftover Food? Worry Not. Do What She Does
An Empty Plate Protest In Punjab
I saw this in Bangladesh at many weddings I attended, there would be poor people standing outside the venue and it was expected that food would be distributed to them. Not just weddings but any large celebration the poor people would also be given food, minus any cameras 😉
Yes we also do the same
Best of wishes u & ur family ❤❤👍
Giving food is a great act of generosity and compassion.its a big mirit.Shes an Angel.😇 💚 i need an angel like her in my life.
Khub valo kaj, apnar moto manush anek darker.
Lucky one to marry her
chinis enake?
Excellent service. God Bless
yo your wedding food giveaway idea comes to life
Bahut khoob
🙏🙏🙏
🌟✨👏🙏
She is doing very good work but in case anyone want to distribute leftover food from any function and don't have time to go by themselves the they can contact . Robin hood army is working in major locations and help to ensure no food get wasted
This happens almost in every household. There is a tradition to feed the "daridra narayan" after every function. At least happens in my family. Making a video and posting it is also a very nice thing. This will encourage others too to do so. Regards to the lady above.
Kya baat
Salute Respect Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Such a brilliant idea 😊
Salute to you ma'am
May God give you more blessings in life to share with the people around you ,,
GOD WILL PROVIDE 💕
She's gone viral.. And this lady lives in my hometown. ❤️ proud of her...❤️
I appreciate that she done like that...
But this video is portrayed as if she is the first person done like that....I have seen in my family neighbour's and society usually do like that...indians don't like wasting food ...
We are already doing it
