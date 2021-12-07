back

Leftover Food? Worry Not. Do What She Does

Shouldn’t we all follow this wedding gesture?

10/07/2021 2:00 PM
537 comments

  • Louise A.
    17 hours

    I saw this in Bangladesh at many weddings I attended, there would be poor people standing outside the venue and it was expected that food would be distributed to them. Not just weddings but any large celebration the poor people would also be given food, minus any cameras 😉

  • Sonal J.
    18 hours

    Yes we also do the same

  • Avijit D.
    20 hours

    Best of wishes u & ur family ❤❤👍

  • Kunzang W.
    a day

    Giving food is a great act of generosity and compassion.its a big mirit.Shes an Angel.😇 💚 i need an angel like her in my life.

  • Khairul I.
    a day

    Khub valo kaj, apnar moto manush anek darker.

  • Gioken S.
    a day

    Lucky one to marry her

  • Megha D.
    2 days

    chinis enake?

  • Abdus S.
    2 days

    Excellent service. God Bless

  • Natasha R.
    2 days

    yo your wedding food giveaway idea comes to life

  • Danish R.
    2 days

    Bahut khoob

  • Ifa D.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Reagan L.
    2 days

    🌟✨👏🙏

  • Rashmi M.
    3 days

    She is doing very good work but in case anyone want to distribute leftover food from any function and don't have time to go by themselves the they can contact . Robin hood army is working in major locations and help to ensure no food get wasted

  • Vivek T.
    3 days

    This happens almost in every household. There is a tradition to feed the "daridra narayan" after every function. At least happens in my family. Making a video and posting it is also a very nice thing. This will encourage others too to do so. Regards to the lady above.

  • Atish S.
    3 days

    Kya baat

  • ICryps T.
    3 days

    Salute Respect Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • Beverly H.
    3 days

    Such a brilliant idea 😊 Salute to you ma'am May God give you more blessings in life to share with the people around you ,, GOD WILL PROVIDE 💕

  • Punam S.
    3 days

    She's gone viral.. And this lady lives in my hometown. ❤️ proud of her...❤️

  • Samar U.
    3 days

    I appreciate that she done like that... But this video is portrayed as if she is the first person done like that....I have seen in my family neighbour's and society usually do like that...indians don't like wasting food ...

  • Idrisi R.
    3 days

    We are already doing it

