Less Known Facts About India’s Constitution

It’s the longest, one of the most artistic and the least amended constitutions in the world. And it was raining the day it was adopted. Here are some less known facts about the Constitution of India.

01/27/2020 10:57 AM
Politics

69 comments

  • Kelvyn R.
    5 hours

    Jai Sri Ram 🚩 🚩 🚩

  • Nixad H.
    5 hours

    Where is ambedhkar?

  • Shamnas V.
    6 hours

    Where is Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar...? Annoying video, cleverly avoided BR..

  • Khurshid A.
    9 hours

    It is the largest written constitution of the world and all the good elements of the best constitutions of the world have been incorporated in the constitution of India.It is mainly admixture of British and US constitution.In Britain king is titular head without power.PM exercises all executive power.Our president also has less power.PM is the real executive.But India is republic like USA.Our head of the state i.e.President is elected like USA.

  • சே.ஷாலினி ப.
    10 hours

    Brut india Why u Did not mention Our Father of indian constitution Dr . Bhim rao ramji ambedkar , The main architech of indian constitution Given for us Best constitution in the world . Here after i will not like ur page ..!

  • ಮೈ.ಗೋ.ಜೀ ದ.
    11 hours

    Time to unfollow BRUT. Guys please unfollow this page who agree with my decision.

  • Sarfraz K.
    11 hours

    Refusal to 11 resolutions passed by UNO'security council for plebecite in Indian occupied JKASHMIR, refusal to Shimla Agreement, refusal to Lahore Declaration' and genocide of innocent Kashmiries' All r enough to prove that "Hindutva India" is barren land of "LAW and Humanity"..

  • Sourav B.
    12 hours

    And the same constitution deprived a larger section of General caste from ensuring equality 🙏

  • Baba F.
    12 hours

    1) If congress would have put life time ban on terror org RSS 2) If congress would have put advani in prison for life time 3) If congress would have punished Narendra modi after his involvement in gujarat riots Today we would have not seen communal filth BJP run a govt and destroying peace , prosperity, brotherhood, harmony, unity in diversity Communal bjp is Finding a way one after one to divide and rule

  • Kranti K.
    14 hours

    Useless fellow, where is the main name. Trying to play unworthy games???? Said as bag of barrowings, by worthless people.... But no other constitution has this much worth. No adoptions from any religion, dictatorship, beliefs.... Check out the other.

  • Tatiyana B.
    14 hours

    So nice and good 😀😍😍😍

  • Kamal S.
    14 hours

    yet it can be messed up at a whim of the politicians.

  • Prabin B.
    14 hours

    NYC.really ready input

  • Ebrahimkhan E.
    14 hours

    Ebrahimkhan

  • Devesh V.
    15 hours

    Some lesser-known facts.

  • Nishant G.
    15 hours

    यदि तुम केवल भाजपा विरोधी होते तो मैं कदाचित तुम्हारा समर्थन भी करता किन्तु तुमतो हिंदुत्व और राष्ट्र विरोधी भी हो इसलिए तुम गद्दार हो।

  • Lillian F.
    18 hours

    Inspiring video. It clearly shows the solemn respect the founders had for the law of the land.

  • Lillian F.
    18 hours

    Inspiring video! It shows the deep respect the framers had for the founding document of the Independent State of India.

  • S V.
    19 hours

    you are not telling a truth in this video Where is the father of Indian Constitution ?? Tell us who is the Real Man behind this?? Brut India is misguiding the people's.

  • Brut India
    19 hours

    Apart from being the country's guidepost that defines the laws of the land, the Indian Constitution is a handcrafted work of art: https://indianexpress.com/article/express-sunday-eye/handcrafted-constitution-india-6233517/