Let's Talk About Pleasure
Is it disgusting for an older woman to openly speak about sexual pleasure? This Kamasutra expert has a message for our society.
10/09/2021 8:09 AMupdated: 10/09/2021 8:11 AM
173 comments
Sujith N.14/09/2021 15:06
Seema Madam. Thank you for your teaching in this fake world. 🙏 A big hug with love and respect.
Minakshi M.14/09/2021 08:50
There's already too much sex in the form of bollywood ...viral videos....enough...
Shahid I.14/09/2021 07:51
I think shes quite sexy lol😂🤣😂🤣
Ravi R.14/09/2021 06:44
Not everyone feels it like that That's why they are against it It's mutual. People are selfish including me.😊
Yashvardhan P.14/09/2021 04:56
The importance of konark sun temple is highly appreciated for the today's generation.
Metchile M.14/09/2021 03:20
Amazing woman🌹
Nisha A.13/09/2021 13:43
Dear social media, please leave them alone.
Neha B.13/09/2021 08:01
🍓
Lalit B.13/09/2021 06:52
वेसे माँ जी कोई ओर बात बता देती तो ज़्यादा सही रहता इस ओर तो लोग वेसे ही ज़्यादा ध्यान देते हँ
Bilal K.12/09/2021 14:39
I need this Aunti instgram.?
Chatterjee P.12/09/2021 08:06
I adore u a lot
Jayasree P.12/09/2021 03:56
You remind me the theory of Freud.🙏
Pipin11/09/2021 17:21
Not gonna lie, she is smoking 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Farooq S.11/09/2021 12:05
Ur right Mam because people didn’t learn from books but from watching pron videos
Zaryab N.11/09/2021 11:51
Mam, you have bestowed us with so much knowledge. I wanted to know when are you gonna practically show us the real meaning. I would love to serve as apprentice under your supervision. 😁
Sujoy J.11/09/2021 11:36
unar kotha bolsilam
Narayan D.11/09/2021 09:02
I don't know about these MF ers in comment section but i dont need a Granny wh*re to teach me sex.
Kishan T.11/09/2021 07:43
So you mean... We can have sex with prostitutes to get pleasure... Internal pleasure and satisfaction
Sayan B.11/09/2021 07:30
Fine enough Ma'am!..but does pleasure really means ditching someone out of a wedlock and looking for ecstacy beyond that?!..rather in a way screwing a mans life with those abominable laws of the land viz 498A, 125 C of the IPC?..i wont delve much if you are an independent single though!..God bless!
Raj D.11/09/2021 06:47
Super.mam..🙏👍👌👌