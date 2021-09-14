back

Let's Talk About Pleasure

Is it disgusting for an older woman to openly speak about sexual pleasure? This Kamasutra expert has a message for our society.

10/09/2021 8:09 AMupdated: 10/09/2021 8:11 AM
173 comments

  • Sujith N.
    14/09/2021 15:06

    Seema Madam. Thank you for your teaching in this fake world. 🙏 A big hug with love and respect.

  • Minakshi M.
    14/09/2021 08:50

    There's already too much sex in the form of bollywood ...viral videos....enough...

  • Shahid I.
    14/09/2021 07:51

    I think shes quite sexy lol😂🤣😂🤣

  • Ravi R.
    14/09/2021 06:44

    Not everyone feels it like that That's why they are against it It's mutual. People are selfish including me.😊

  • Yashvardhan P.
    14/09/2021 04:56

    The importance of konark sun temple is highly appreciated for the today's generation.

  • Metchile M.
    14/09/2021 03:20

    Amazing woman🌹

  • Nisha A.
    13/09/2021 13:43

    Dear social media, please leave them alone.

  • Neha B.
    13/09/2021 08:01

    🍓

  • Lalit B.
    13/09/2021 06:52

    वेसे माँ जी कोई ओर बात बता देती तो ज़्यादा सही रहता इस ओर तो लोग वेसे ही ज़्यादा ध्यान देते हँ

  • Bilal K.
    12/09/2021 14:39

    I need this Aunti instgram.?

  • Chatterjee P.
    12/09/2021 08:06

    I adore u a lot

  • Jayasree P.
    12/09/2021 03:56

    You remind me the theory of Freud.🙏

  • Pipin
    11/09/2021 17:21

    Not gonna lie, she is smoking 🔥🔥🔥🔥

  • Farooq S.
    11/09/2021 12:05

    Ur right Mam because people didn’t learn from books but from watching pron videos

  • Zaryab N.
    11/09/2021 11:51

    Mam, you have bestowed us with so much knowledge. I wanted to know when are you gonna practically show us the real meaning. I would love to serve as apprentice under your supervision. 😁

  • Sujoy J.
    11/09/2021 11:36

    unar kotha bolsilam

  • Narayan D.
    11/09/2021 09:02

    I don't know about these MF ers in comment section but i dont need a Granny wh*re to teach me sex.

  • Kishan T.
    11/09/2021 07:43

    So you mean... We can have sex with prostitutes to get pleasure... Internal pleasure and satisfaction

  • Sayan B.
    11/09/2021 07:30

    Fine enough Ma'am!..but does pleasure really means ditching someone out of a wedlock and looking for ecstacy beyond that?!..rather in a way screwing a mans life with those abominable laws of the land viz 498A, 125 C of the IPC?..i wont delve much if you are an independent single though!..God bless!

  • Raj D.
    11/09/2021 06:47

    Super.mam..🙏👍👌👌