Life Of An Auto Driver In Delhi

Bhajan Lal has been driving an auto in Delhi for three decades. But he recently got some very troubling news...

25/11/2021 4:27 PM
  • 53.1K
  • 10

10 comments

  • Juliet Y.
    5 days

  • Vijay K.
    6 days

    Apart from driving a Auto for whole day in pollution . Smoking is another imp cause of COPD in Drivers . Pollution itself not Enough for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder.Brut share his Lifestyle habit Also bfr posting Such Case study.

  • Rajiv K.
    6 days

    People use to say "Dilli abhi dur nahi" that means how ppl was excited about delhi but now it became day by days worst for living...

  • Rahul K.
    6 days

    If he had worn N95 mask from the beginning, chances of this happening would have been very low. Even now also, he doesn't wear mask properly.

  • Sunita N.
    6 days

    It's the fault of Indian politicians, they bring industry to one city and all are byproducts of it. Why not take scattered approach if that happens no one have to leVe family and come to cities for work. I also feel this post is highly motivated by AKs auto statements which he recently gave. But ppl would decide.. there is one gy who is trying to make Delhi better and Delhi ppl life better otherwise imagine wat it used to be 10 years back. Long traffic jams Smog is not only in Delhi... it's there in Punjab Haryana and UP How many accidents happen because of that? Even 15-20 years back visilibility during winter used to get may 10-15 feet. Atleast someone is helping let's give support

  • Salini C.
    6 days

    That’s heartbreaking.

  • Sameer A.
    6 days

    Eat little Jaggery everyday in evening which will help to clear through Desi tootka

  • Brut India
    6 days

    “This is the national capital. Look at the signal we are sending to the world. The response has to be based on a statistical model for Delhi… You don’t have to wait till air quality becomes severe", Justice Chandrachud said in response to restrictions being withheld until the conditions turned "severe". https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/signal-sending-world-supreme-court-centre-air-pollution-crisis-7638591/

  • Jaisachin
    6 days

    Definitly need an alternative capital ...😑😞😞a well planned capital city

  • Traveller K.
    6 days

    A Smog Gift from punjab farmers

