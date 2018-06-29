Light Bulb Thief On The Prowl In Coimbatore

It was 5 am in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, when this innocuous man attempted the perfect crime.
945 comments
Remo N.08/23/2019 07:09
Nee excersise panrapa itha yabakam varum enaku
Tangsang R.03/10/2019 09:04
😂
Mahendranath E.03/09/2019 03:39
🤣🤣🤣
Muhammad A.03/08/2019 22:55
tamil nadu
Hassan A.03/08/2019 11:24
😂
সুমন ন.03/08/2019 08:46
Morning walk and shittt 🤦♂🤣🤣🤣💯🔥🔥🔥
Arvind R.03/07/2019 19:14
Future looks bright.
Johé W.03/07/2019 04:19
😲😲😲😲
Nasrin A.03/06/2019 21:29
😂😂😂😂😂
Karina M.03/06/2019 16:46
Bambi Krosschell
Mohammad A.03/06/2019 14:11
highlight dekh
Tanishk S.03/06/2019 13:29
bulbchor se savdhan rhe satark rhe
Kush R.03/06/2019 13:07
Waste of 2 mins of my precious time
Mehtab S.03/06/2019 10:50
talja talja...
Uddipta T.03/06/2019 04:17
sai lo enekei hobo attack tur bulb ketat.. moi nokoru,koi na koi to hoga!
Sachin P.03/05/2019 14:25
Made in India
Devi S.03/05/2019 11:23
Sad, he does not look poor.
Ben S.03/05/2019 08:37
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Jagadish T.03/05/2019 07:01
😛😛
Kunwar V.03/05/2019 05:34
hata le bulb bhar se aa rha hun me