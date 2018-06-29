back

Light Bulb Thief On The Prowl In Coimbatore

It was 5 am in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, when this innocuous man attempted the perfect crime.

06/29/2018 2:53 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 1.4k

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Telangana Man's Bizarre Balloon Trick

  4. Baby Girl Buried Alive In Bareilly Grave

  5. Hyderabad’s Railway Mishap

  6. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

945 comments

  • Remo N.
    08/23/2019 07:09

    Nee excersise panrapa itha yabakam varum enaku

  • Tangsang R.
    03/10/2019 09:04

    😂

  • Mahendranath E.
    03/09/2019 03:39

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Muhammad A.
    03/08/2019 22:55

    tamil nadu

  • Hassan A.
    03/08/2019 11:24

    😂

  • সুমন ন.
    03/08/2019 08:46

    Morning walk and shittt 🤦‍♂🤣🤣🤣💯🔥🔥🔥

  • Arvind R.
    03/07/2019 19:14

    Future looks bright.

  • Johé W.
    03/07/2019 04:19

    😲😲😲😲

  • Nasrin A.
    03/06/2019 21:29

    😂😂😂😂😂

  • Karina M.
    03/06/2019 16:46

    Bambi Krosschell

  • Mohammad A.
    03/06/2019 14:11

    highlight dekh

  • Tanishk S.
    03/06/2019 13:29

    bulbchor se savdhan rhe satark rhe

  • Kush R.
    03/06/2019 13:07

    Waste of 2 mins of my precious time

  • Mehtab S.
    03/06/2019 10:50

    talja talja...

  • Uddipta T.
    03/06/2019 04:17

    sai lo enekei hobo attack tur bulb ketat.. moi nokoru,koi na koi to hoga!

  • Sachin P.
    03/05/2019 14:25

    Made in India

  • Devi S.
    03/05/2019 11:23

    Sad, he does not look poor.

  • Ben S.
    03/05/2019 08:37

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Jagadish T.
    03/05/2019 07:01

    😛😛

  • Kunwar V.
    03/05/2019 05:34

    hata le bulb bhar se aa rha hun me