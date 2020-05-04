back

Liquor Sale Amid Lockdown Sparks Mad Rush

Forty days into a crippling lockdown, resumption of alcohol sale left India all tipsy-turvy.😮

05/04/2020 4:52 PMupdated: 05/04/2020 4:52 PM
95 comments

  • J B.
    a day

    Vaccine for Covid19 😹

  • Nisar A.
    2 days

    OUR PRIME MINISTER REPEATEDLY SAYS THAT “ JAAN HAI TO JAHAN HAI” “PAISA BAAD MAY BHI KAMA SAKTAY” SO HE FORGOT WHAT HE SAID TO US AND DECLARED OPEN THE LIQUOR SHOPS. WHAT WE CAN DO TO OUR IRRESPONSIBLE POLITICIANS IS A BIG QUESTION BEFORE ALL THE CITIZENS. JUST THINK.

  • M S.
    2 days

    What was the use of all these days of lock down if the people were allowed to mix up in such numbers ???? GOD knows how many contracted the Virus today when trying to get Alcohol !

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Liquor stores across the country made sales in large numbers on Tuesday: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/moolah-flows-into-state-coffers-as-liquor-sales-soar-on-day-2/articleshow/75568666.cms

  • Joseph F.
    2 days

    Our IPS,IAS officers must manage social distanceing and revenue to states must continue

  • Shaikh N.
    3 days

    Jo police health workers humare liye din raat seva kar rahe hai unki sare mehnat pe pani pher rahi hai ye sarkar

  • Shaikh N.
    3 days

    Kya chutiyapa hai zaher pila ke logo ko barbad karo aur bolo ki is se sarkar ko fayda hai🤣

  • Mehedi B.
    3 days

    Very much unfortunate ...all efforts destroyed

  • Gajanan I.
    3 days

    This stupidity reason will be definitely increase domestic violence.we are not serious about pendemic.😢 Stay at home,Stay safe.

  • Mohammed S.
    3 days

    Risked entire healthcare worker once again, all the effort of lockdown in vein.

  • Ajay D.
    3 days

    Its a shame we have just delayed the outbreak, if this continues eventually we will catch-up with USA and Europe On a lighter note i remember HeraPheri Baburao telling Peter "Yeh roj roj ka baatli jhanjhat hai re, siddha upar taanki main daru daal de, main nal kholke pi lunga. May be government needs to make this arrangement so that it earns taxes and people maintain social distancing plus alcohol at home for sanitizing hands

  • Vignesh M.
    3 days

    Dear alcoholics, I really don’t mind you dying, but don’t drag us along with you to graveyard!!

  • Yaqoob M.
    3 days

    Govt should open all industries even if they are in red or containment zones. Industries can make better arrangements than this. It will provide livelihood and atleast they dont need to beg infront of bankrupt govt.

  • Elvis T.
    3 days

    Alcohol should be sold online

  • Ghaneem H.
    3 days

    Why dont they shows this in media. No distance etc

  • Ravi K.
    3 days

    Wine shop is big part of our economy in lockdown government give many facility and for this required money

  • Ganesh R.
    3 days

    Could have waited till May 17th or lifting of lockdown. 10 or 12 days not going to make any difference and would have prevented spread of COVID19.

  • Kishore M.
    3 days

    Is social distance being maintained anywhere maybe kirana shops ,veg.mkts,bylanes of vote banks where ppl want to buy stuffs, migrants going to there home town,or the so called intelligent people who think they will not be affected, then why blame govt for opening liquor shops is there any other reason than social distancing please educate me there is no scientific reason I believe please don't think I'm for opening of liquor shops but just don't make propoganda

  • Nadia S.
    3 days

    where is social distancing??

  • Rumaan S.
    3 days

    People need alcohol,they shouldn't have shut the shops in the first place,they could have done some better arrangements around shops,anyways those people who don't drink won't give a shit but believe it or not it's no less than a basic need in today's world