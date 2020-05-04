Many Indians Die In Vizag Gas Leak
Liquor Sale Amid Lockdown Sparks Mad Rush
Labourers Hide In Cement Mixer To Go Home
Auto driver Vs. Cops In Locked Down Hyderabad
Silver Linings In The Covid Pandemic
Manipur Boys Barred From Entering Hyderabad Store
Vaccine for Covid19 😹
OUR PRIME MINISTER REPEATEDLY SAYS THAT “ JAAN HAI TO JAHAN HAI” “PAISA BAAD MAY BHI KAMA SAKTAY” SO HE
FORGOT WHAT HE SAID TO US AND DECLARED OPEN
THE LIQUOR SHOPS. WHAT WE CAN DO TO OUR IRRESPONSIBLE POLITICIANS IS A BIG QUESTION BEFORE ALL THE CITIZENS. JUST THINK.
What was the use of all these days of lock down if the people were allowed to mix up in such numbers ???? GOD knows how many contracted the Virus today when trying to get Alcohol !
Liquor stores across the country made sales in large numbers on Tuesday:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/moolah-flows-into-state-coffers-as-liquor-sales-soar-on-day-2/articleshow/75568666.cms
Our IPS,IAS officers must manage social distanceing and revenue to states must continue
Jo police health workers humare liye din raat seva kar rahe hai unki sare mehnat pe pani pher rahi hai ye sarkar
Kya chutiyapa hai zaher pila ke logo ko barbad karo aur bolo ki is se sarkar ko fayda hai🤣
Very much unfortunate ...all efforts destroyed
This stupidity reason will be definitely increase domestic violence.we are not serious about pendemic.😢 Stay at home,Stay safe.
Risked entire healthcare worker once again, all the effort of lockdown in vein.
Its a shame we have just delayed the outbreak, if this continues eventually we will catch-up with USA and Europe
On a lighter note i remember HeraPheri Baburao telling Peter "Yeh roj roj ka baatli jhanjhat hai re, siddha upar taanki main daru daal de, main nal kholke pi lunga.
May be government needs to make this arrangement so that it earns taxes and people maintain social distancing plus alcohol at home for sanitizing hands
Dear alcoholics, I really don’t mind you dying, but don’t drag us along with you to graveyard!!
Govt should open all industries even if they are in red or containment zones. Industries can make better arrangements than this. It will provide livelihood and atleast they dont need to beg infront of bankrupt govt.
Alcohol should be sold online
Why dont they shows this in media. No distance etc
Wine shop is big part of our economy in lockdown government give many facility and for this required money
Could have waited till May 17th or lifting of lockdown. 10 or 12 days not going to make any difference and would have prevented spread of COVID19.
Is social distance being maintained anywhere maybe kirana shops ,veg.mkts,bylanes of vote banks where ppl want to buy stuffs, migrants going to there home town,or the so called intelligent people who think they will not be affected, then why blame govt for opening liquor shops is there any other reason than social distancing please educate me there is no scientific reason I believe please don't think I'm for opening of liquor shops but just don't make propoganda
where is social distancing??
People need alcohol,they shouldn't have shut the shops in the first place,they could have done some better arrangements around shops,anyways those people who don't drink won't give a shit but believe it or not it's no less than a basic need in today's world
95 comments
J B.a day
Vaccine for Covid19 😹
Nisar A.2 days
OUR PRIME MINISTER REPEATEDLY SAYS THAT “ JAAN HAI TO JAHAN HAI” “PAISA BAAD MAY BHI KAMA SAKTAY” SO HE FORGOT WHAT HE SAID TO US AND DECLARED OPEN THE LIQUOR SHOPS. WHAT WE CAN DO TO OUR IRRESPONSIBLE POLITICIANS IS A BIG QUESTION BEFORE ALL THE CITIZENS. JUST THINK.
M S.2 days
What was the use of all these days of lock down if the people were allowed to mix up in such numbers ???? GOD knows how many contracted the Virus today when trying to get Alcohol !
Brut India2 days
Liquor stores across the country made sales in large numbers on Tuesday: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/moolah-flows-into-state-coffers-as-liquor-sales-soar-on-day-2/articleshow/75568666.cms
Joseph F.2 days
Our IPS,IAS officers must manage social distanceing and revenue to states must continue
Shaikh N.3 days
Jo police health workers humare liye din raat seva kar rahe hai unki sare mehnat pe pani pher rahi hai ye sarkar
Shaikh N.3 days
Kya chutiyapa hai zaher pila ke logo ko barbad karo aur bolo ki is se sarkar ko fayda hai🤣
Mehedi B.3 days
Very much unfortunate ...all efforts destroyed
Gajanan I.3 days
This stupidity reason will be definitely increase domestic violence.we are not serious about pendemic.😢 Stay at home,Stay safe.
Mohammed S.3 days
Risked entire healthcare worker once again, all the effort of lockdown in vein.
Ajay D.3 days
Its a shame we have just delayed the outbreak, if this continues eventually we will catch-up with USA and Europe On a lighter note i remember HeraPheri Baburao telling Peter "Yeh roj roj ka baatli jhanjhat hai re, siddha upar taanki main daru daal de, main nal kholke pi lunga. May be government needs to make this arrangement so that it earns taxes and people maintain social distancing plus alcohol at home for sanitizing hands
Vignesh M.3 days
Dear alcoholics, I really don’t mind you dying, but don’t drag us along with you to graveyard!!
Yaqoob M.3 days
Govt should open all industries even if they are in red or containment zones. Industries can make better arrangements than this. It will provide livelihood and atleast they dont need to beg infront of bankrupt govt.
Elvis T.3 days
Alcohol should be sold online
Ghaneem H.3 days
Why dont they shows this in media. No distance etc
Ravi K.3 days
Wine shop is big part of our economy in lockdown government give many facility and for this required money
Ganesh R.3 days
Could have waited till May 17th or lifting of lockdown. 10 or 12 days not going to make any difference and would have prevented spread of COVID19.
Kishore M.3 days
Is social distance being maintained anywhere maybe kirana shops ,veg.mkts,bylanes of vote banks where ppl want to buy stuffs, migrants going to there home town,or the so called intelligent people who think they will not be affected, then why blame govt for opening liquor shops is there any other reason than social distancing please educate me there is no scientific reason I believe please don't think I'm for opening of liquor shops but just don't make propoganda
Nadia S.3 days
where is social distancing??
Rumaan S.3 days
People need alcohol,they shouldn't have shut the shops in the first place,they could have done some better arrangements around shops,anyways those people who don't drink won't give a shit but believe it or not it's no less than a basic need in today's world