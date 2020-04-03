back

Literacy Survey Sparks Panic in Hyderabad

Many feared that the frenzied protests over the citizenship law would go on to hinder data collection in India. And this just happened in Hyderabad...

03/04/2020 4:57 AM
43 comments

  • Saber P.
    9 hours

    This is the RSS agent

  • Yaseen K.
    a day

    BHAI SWWARNI KO MARO.. SAB KHEENCH LO..

  • Syed N.
    a day

    Sahi Kare Bhai kya kya ki bolke NRC NPR kardete yeh loga nakko dio kuch bhi details muh uthake aagai ine information dio bolke

  • Omer K.
    2 days

    Police Mein do isko

  • Sachin B.
    2 days

    They have gone nuts 🤣

  • Priyatosh S.
    2 days

    Responsibility of fear mongers

  • M S.
    2 days

    Omran bhai good job

  • Gagan P.
    2 days

    Mulo ki gaand phat gayi

  • Vinay G.
    2 days

    और कितना दंगा करवाएंगे brut Indai

  • జన గ.
    2 days

    1st karona virus se bachav india ku

  • Yogesh G.
    2 days

    The same incident happened to me at my place. When a person came and asked for my personal details. I told him first show me your ID, he told me that he just forgot to take it. I told him first bring ID proof, then I will give you my details.

  • Tohid K.
    2 days

    Bhagao ise..

  • RC M.
    2 days

    The free house good good as for those around keep fighting cos you show the real India under all them fancy festivals ✊

  • Sayeed A.
    3 days

    Apun kisi ko bhi nahi bakashte Enumerators aane do un ko bhi aise hi karinge !

  • Nawaz S.
    3 days

    Till now we don't understand which documents are the proof of citizenship of India according to Amit Saha 😂😂😂😂

  • Ruth S.
    3 days

    reject caa nrc npr

  • Marlon D.
    3 days

    If the nation and its people do not wag their tail the Government cannot bark

  • Ketan Y.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/cmMP42VZu1A

  • Mohammed Y.
    3 days

    Looks dubious, which municipality hires private school teachers for survey

  • Vijayaraghavan S.
    3 days

    It seems that the BJP government is rejoicing the anti CAA, NRC and NPR protest which helped them to divert the attention of majority of people from the un employment problem, price raise, economic slow down and other failures..As long as as the government is adamant , the protest will continue till 2024 and