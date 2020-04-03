Literacy Survey Sparks Panic in Hyderabad

Why India Needs Police Reform
43 comments
Saber P.9 hours
This is the RSS agent
Yaseen K.a day
BHAI SWWARNI KO MARO.. SAB KHEENCH LO..
Syed N.a day
Sahi Kare Bhai kya kya ki bolke NRC NPR kardete yeh loga nakko dio kuch bhi details muh uthake aagai ine information dio bolke
Omer K.2 days
Police Mein do isko
Sachin B.2 days
They have gone nuts 🤣
Priyatosh S.2 days
Responsibility of fear mongers
M S.2 days
Omran bhai good job
Gagan P.2 days
Mulo ki gaand phat gayi
Vinay G.2 days
और कितना दंगा करवाएंगे brut Indai
జన గ.2 days
1st karona virus se bachav india ku
Yogesh G.2 days
The same incident happened to me at my place. When a person came and asked for my personal details. I told him first show me your ID, he told me that he just forgot to take it. I told him first bring ID proof, then I will give you my details.
Tohid K.2 days
Bhagao ise..
RC M.2 days
The free house good good as for those around keep fighting cos you show the real India under all them fancy festivals ✊
Sayeed A.3 days
Apun kisi ko bhi nahi bakashte Enumerators aane do un ko bhi aise hi karinge !
Nawaz S.3 days
Till now we don't understand which documents are the proof of citizenship of India according to Amit Saha 😂😂😂😂
Ruth S.3 days
reject caa nrc npr
Marlon D.3 days
If the nation and its people do not wag their tail the Government cannot bark
Ketan Y.3 days
https://youtu.be/cmMP42VZu1A
Mohammed Y.3 days
Looks dubious, which municipality hires private school teachers for survey
Vijayaraghavan S.3 days
It seems that the BJP government is rejoicing the anti CAA, NRC and NPR protest which helped them to divert the attention of majority of people from the un employment problem, price raise, economic slow down and other failures..As long as as the government is adamant , the protest will continue till 2024 and