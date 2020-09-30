back

Little Changed In India Despite Nirbhaya Storm

The horror of Hathras and India’s failure to stop rapes. Here’s how the numbers stack up…

30/09/2020 1:57 PM
  • 126.1k
  • 162

And even more

  1. 3:29

    Pendant ce temps-là… - 1 octobre 2020

  2. 3:27

    Le message de la jeunesse à l'occasion de la grève mondiale pour le climat

  3. 6:43

    Chronologie : 45 ans d'initiatives contre les violences conjugales

  4. 4:03

    Au Liban, 250 000 personnes vivent sous le système de la kafala

  5. 6:49

    Une vie : Adèle Haenel

  6. 3:47

    Amnesty International dénonce les entraves à la liberté de manifester en France

151 comments

  • Vandita A.
    3 hours

    Such heinous incidents are not only happening in UP but in every state and city of India. It’s not the time for blaming any government because they only speak up for their vote bank but it’s the time to come together and demand for a law not for a state but for entire country which gives the hardest punishment to such criminals so they don’t even think of doing this with any girl!!

  • Xavier X.
    4 hours

    Nothing has changed in India since 1947...

  • Vijay K.
    6 hours

    What india needs is a foreign prime minister

  • Anis G.
    6 hours

    https://youtu.be/cWrlV7QCT3A

  • Anuja D.
    7 hours

    👍👍👍

  • Rohit S.
    7 hours

    Death death ,

  • Martin P.
    8 hours

    To many people in india think they dont have a problem

  • Muhammad I.
    8 hours

    The So called largest democracy and human rights advocate ... ! 200 million Poor dalits ... treated inhumanly 😥

  • Berozgaar S.
    9 hours

    Bc Dalit likhna jruri hai ,sirf girl s log nhi smjhenge bc rajniti krte ho dalit ,hindu muslim kr k ,ye news wale MC

  • Raymond C.
    9 hours

    Stern Law Needed To Punish those animal!

  • Christine M.
    9 hours

    Where are the other countries why they dint cime out publicly and say something against this what has now become a common pratice in india shame on that whole country shame on the world for letting this become a culture in india . Demons really do rule earth. And many many humans ate wolf in sheep clothing. talk and black hearts.

  • Bilal T.
    10 hours

    A woman in India has no worth

  • Authurine N.
    10 hours

    Do SOMETHING ABOUT THESE RAPE..My tears could only come...GET MORE LABS TO FIND THESE CULPRITS AND GET JUSTICE

  • Sudhir S.
    10 hours

    Such an incompetent person .

  • Nipuna S.
    10 hours

    Rape is just a slogan and campaign for getting votes in India no one is actually concerned .even if stringent laws are made Police will not comply if the culprit is Rich or had connection what is the use of such laws

  • Sainath K.
    10 hours

    Do you have commonsense. Its a girl. Why bringing caste here. Educated idiot. I wish i can slap you

  • JC M.
    10 hours

    this is where the phrase "holy cow came from" its because in this country cows are more respected than women

  • Pradeep K.
    10 hours

    Useless yogi Govt

  • Divya J.
    10 hours

    Such a shameful act... How many candle marches ..how many urges..how many deaths ..do we need to overcome this ,to improve this and to completely stop this..It is derogatory...This is how our country will achieve success...A nation has to safeguard it's women to achieve success and thrive... But no woman is safe here... Shame on us as a human...

  • Saeed R.
    11 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2756311364654394&id=100008266712866

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.