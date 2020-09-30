back
Little Changed In India Despite Nirbhaya Storm
The horror of Hathras and India’s failure to stop rapes. Here’s how the numbers stack up…
30/09/2020 1:57 PM
151 comments
Vandita A.3 hours
Such heinous incidents are not only happening in UP but in every state and city of India. It’s not the time for blaming any government because they only speak up for their vote bank but it’s the time to come together and demand for a law not for a state but for entire country which gives the hardest punishment to such criminals so they don’t even think of doing this with any girl!!
Xavier X.4 hours
Nothing has changed in India since 1947...
Vijay K.6 hours
What india needs is a foreign prime minister
Anis G.6 hours
https://youtu.be/cWrlV7QCT3A
Anuja D.7 hours
👍👍👍
Rohit S.7 hours
Death death ,
Martin P.8 hours
To many people in india think they dont have a problem
Muhammad I.8 hours
The So called largest democracy and human rights advocate ... ! 200 million Poor dalits ... treated inhumanly 😥
Berozgaar S.9 hours
Bc Dalit likhna jruri hai ,sirf girl s log nhi smjhenge bc rajniti krte ho dalit ,hindu muslim kr k ,ye news wale MC
Raymond C.9 hours
Stern Law Needed To Punish those animal!
Christine M.9 hours
Where are the other countries why they dint cime out publicly and say something against this what has now become a common pratice in india shame on that whole country shame on the world for letting this become a culture in india . Demons really do rule earth. And many many humans ate wolf in sheep clothing. talk and black hearts.
Bilal T.10 hours
A woman in India has no worth
Authurine N.10 hours
Do SOMETHING ABOUT THESE RAPE..My tears could only come...GET MORE LABS TO FIND THESE CULPRITS AND GET JUSTICE
Sudhir S.10 hours
Such an incompetent person .
Nipuna S.10 hours
Rape is just a slogan and campaign for getting votes in India no one is actually concerned .even if stringent laws are made Police will not comply if the culprit is Rich or had connection what is the use of such laws
Sainath K.10 hours
Do you have commonsense. Its a girl. Why bringing caste here. Educated idiot. I wish i can slap you
JC M.10 hours
this is where the phrase "holy cow came from" its because in this country cows are more respected than women
Pradeep K.10 hours
Useless yogi Govt
Divya J.10 hours
Such a shameful act... How many candle marches ..how many urges..how many deaths ..do we need to overcome this ,to improve this and to completely stop this..It is derogatory...This is how our country will achieve success...A nation has to safeguard it's women to achieve success and thrive... But no woman is safe here... Shame on us as a human...
Saeed R.11 hours
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2756311364654394&id=100008266712866