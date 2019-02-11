Little Journalist Investigates Snowfall Tunnel

This little girl play-acting as a weather reporter in snow-struck Shopian will melt your heart. 🌨📹😃
33 comments
Zahur D.03/04/2019 12:56
Love from kashmir ❤
Munish B.03/04/2019 06:28
khaa chup k baithey ho
Urusa C.03/03/2019 19:26
Allah Kashmir ko amn o amaan ka gehwara kar de, aameen!
Hindu S.03/03/2019 04:06
Bache bagvan ka dura roop hai
Mila M.03/01/2019 17:16
Ooo !! So sweet !!
Jaskaran S.03/01/2019 01:41
Cute
Nawaz L.02/24/2019 09:39
Free Kashmir
Deepika S.02/23/2019 06:11
Bhagwaan in bacho ko khub tarkii de bahut sunder khub pado ache insaan bano
HaMaD A.02/22/2019 09:45
Keep.it up n.speak.abt the artocities in.kashmir to the world
Vikas S.02/20/2019 10:00
😀
Bhart G.02/20/2019 06:06
😊😄
Kanue M.02/19/2019 14:29
Sweet heart
Wani O.02/18/2019 15:19
Free kashmir
Mir O.02/17/2019 14:47
Wow keys bath hai Nice one
Dhirendra K.02/17/2019 13:08
Love from Bihar ..💞 Jai hind ..
Ramesh S.02/15/2019 03:43
It was so funny when she said "They can't speak coz of cold".... I so want to visit Kashmir during the snow fall
Rudra B.02/14/2019 18:21
Talented kids..
Krishnpreet M.02/12/2019 15:50
😂😂
Wasim S.02/12/2019 15:05
Children are love... Keep going and keep growing...
Brut India02/12/2019 11:51
Jammu and Kashmir should expect more snow. Stay tuned for updates from this future journalism star! ❄️☺️ https://zeenews.india.com/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-braces-for-fresh-spell-of-rain-and-snow-2179521.html