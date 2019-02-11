back

Little Journalist Investigates Snowfall Tunnel

This little girl play-acting as a weather reporter in snow-struck Shopian will melt your heart. 🌨📹😃

02/11/2019 2:44 PM
33 comments

  • Zahur D.
    03/04/2019 12:56

    Love from kashmir ❤

  • Munish B.
    03/04/2019 06:28

    khaa chup k baithey ho

  • Urusa C.
    03/03/2019 19:26

    Allah Kashmir ko amn o amaan ka gehwara kar de, aameen!

  • Hindu S.
    03/03/2019 04:06

    Bache bagvan ka dura roop hai

  • Mila M.
    03/01/2019 17:16

    Ooo !! So sweet !!

  • Jaskaran S.
    03/01/2019 01:41

    Cute

  • Nawaz L.
    02/24/2019 09:39

    Free Kashmir

  • Deepika S.
    02/23/2019 06:11

    Bhagwaan in bacho ko khub tarkii de bahut sunder khub pado ache insaan bano

  • HaMaD A.
    02/22/2019 09:45

    Keep.it up n.speak.abt the artocities in.kashmir to the world

  • Vikas S.
    02/20/2019 10:00

    😀

  • Bhart G.
    02/20/2019 06:06

    😊😄

  • Kanue M.
    02/19/2019 14:29

    Sweet heart

  • Wani O.
    02/18/2019 15:19

    Free kashmir

  • Mir O.
    02/17/2019 14:47

    Wow keys bath hai Nice one

  • Dhirendra K.
    02/17/2019 13:08

    Love from Bihar ..💞 Jai hind ..

  • Ramesh S.
    02/15/2019 03:43

    It was so funny when she said "They can't speak coz of cold".... I so want to visit Kashmir during the snow fall

  • Rudra B.
    02/14/2019 18:21

    Talented kids..

  • Krishnpreet M.
    02/12/2019 15:50

    😂😂

  • Wasim S.
    02/12/2019 15:05

    Children are love... Keep going and keep growing...

  • Brut India
    02/12/2019 11:51

    Jammu and Kashmir should expect more snow. Stay tuned for updates from this future journalism star! ❄️☺️ https://zeenews.india.com/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-braces-for-fresh-spell-of-rain-and-snow-2179521.html