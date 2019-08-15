Little-Known Bharat Ratna Recipients

Freedom fighter, scientist, activist. No one talks about these winners of India's highest civilian award. Do you know who they are?
Sunilkumar D.08/28/2019 14:19
Great persons of mother india
Sarthak N.08/27/2019 23:33
Namdev D.08/24/2019 04:59
Thanks brut channel
Orator L.08/23/2019 15:04
For eg. we remember gandhiji ideology only on his birthday
Raviraj K.08/22/2019 03:55
Bharatratn Dr babasaheb ambedkar 🙏🙏
Syed A.08/21/2019 10:41
Third one is useless.
Ansh M.08/20/2019 15:34
We all are one world family ❤️✌️❤️ our salute to them ❤️💙🙏
Kiran P.08/19/2019 14:02
Ya mera india
Brut India08/19/2019 06:47
Anish G.08/17/2019 17:13
Show the story of scientist who died mischievous way in Congress regime
Jagan R.08/17/2019 14:48
Why would anybody lead a movement against indira in 50s?
Mandeep K.08/16/2019 19:36
The video is euphemised in Brahmin Tulsi Das's sexist, biased form of Shloka (mnemonic verse) which promotes women enslavement starting from an Object, to Animal, then idiot, then Shudra and finally Woman. "Dhol, Pashu, Gawaar,Shudra or Naari, Ye sab taadan ke adhikaari"" Which translates as: Drum, Animal, Uneducated, Dalit and Woman must be beaten. Same way, the video starts with an acceptable secular image of a muslim freedom fighter woman and moves on to cricketers and finally to an RSS product who promoted Casteism and Brahminism. RSS is known as the worlds number 1. terrorist group today because of Casteism, Ethnocentricism, religious bloodshed and Xenophobia. They are the ones who support upper caste male dominant culture of rape like they did in Unnao Dalit Girl Rape in which her whole family was murdered as she filed a case in court and Asifa, a poor 6 year old innocent girl who was raped for a week inside a Hindu Temple by Brahmin priests and when she was about to die of profuse bleeding of violence, the priests called the police officer friends to rape her before she is literally dead and then they smashed her little head with a big heavy rock.
Alamgir M.08/15/2019 08:30
Zaman K.08/15/2019 07:45
Every day millions of birth taking place in this world, and among these only a handful are born with a star marked in their head.they are Gods blessed child's. When they come to age they create a Tsunami in the society,Some are cursed and some garlanded due to their superiority and difference.These are those few whom we remember and salute.
Bernardine S.08/15/2019 07:40
Great respect for these three jewels of India. 🙏🙏🙏
Rozie A.08/15/2019 06:51
Brut India always comes up with sheer facts and information. Truly Love watching the information they showcase. Great amalgamation of facts and information providers.
Biswajit B.08/15/2019 05:10
"A feat which the BJP was trying for years" Yehi to hoga, ab apne PM ko bhi aise hi lobby karwaenge.
Hussain A.08/15/2019 05:04
But they were wrong for joining India
Hussain A.08/15/2019 05:03
Who is Modi/ RSS & what is his concept of Hindutwa?? 1) Modi is an active life time member of RSS. It is a militant wing of BJP established in 1926. BJP/RSS idealogy is inspired and derived from Hitler's NAZI party manifesto. Their end objective is to eliminate minorities and establish purely HINDU state driven by killings, expulsions and forceful conversions of other religious & ethnic groups. Modi is a life time member of RSS who had himself acknowledged to have fought in East Pakistan (being terrorist/ killer guide of Mukhti Behni), beside his role in Ayoodia, Gujrat genocide, Samjhota express and Pulwama killings of Jan 2019. RSS militants are exactly doing the same what NAZI killing squads used to do before & during 2nd WW. 2) HINDUTWA. A theory based on which the Akhand Bharat concept is established. Their implementation course is through the concept OF threats, eliminations, forced conversions and territorial expansion beyond borders. It's not only Pakistan facing Modi/ RSS menace. Other neighboring countries must also know that Modi and his party will not stop at kashmir, like Hitler. Because Modi & RSS threaten all minorities and small ethnic groups of India. Judiciary is scared... Thx to Pehlu khan case and now allowing genocide of kashmiris for another 15 days. Modi negated all UN resolutions, decades old Pak-India bilateral peace agreements and their own constitutional assurances (articles 370/35A) which the founders of India had evolved over decades in consultation with kashmiris. This alone, explicitly enunciates the ill aimed objectives of HINDUTWA mandated for hegemony and expansionism beyond borders. Today, all pro India minority leaders also acknowledge their error to join Hindu India. They unitedly appreciate the far sighted vision of Quaid e Azam. Today's Nagaland decision to declare their independence from India, making their own separate flag, anthem & currency etc, is a step forced by HINDUTWA idealogy of RSS which other MINORITIES will also follow. Enlighten your public, Work for peace and work for Love