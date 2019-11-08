back

LK Advani On What Makes Indian Democracy So Special

May 13th, 2012, was the 60th anniversary of the first sitting of India’s Parliament. LK Advani delivered this memorable speech on that day, surmising the aspects of Indian democracy that truly make it stand out. He turned 92 today.

11/08/2019 2:57 PM
  • 804.3k
  • 506

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

437 comments

  • Narendra P.
    12/01/2019 06:20

    ଏଇ ବକ୍ତବ୍ୟ ହିଁ ଆମ ଗଣତନ୍ତ୍ର ର ପ୍ରୁଷ୍ଠ ଭୂମି

  • Narendra P.
    12/01/2019 06:19

    ଆଜି ଏ ବକ୍ତବ୍ୟ ଦେଶପାଇଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଉପାଦେୟ। ବିରୋଧୀ ବା ବିରୋଧ କୁ ସହ୍ୟ କର

  • Sanjay K.
    11/30/2019 22:36

    Respected Advani , Hello ( Nameh ) I Hear Your Video Speech And Country Is Up To This And That . Historic Democracy After British Empire Country In Progress And Our Country Leaders . Always Give Good Speech About Country . After All 1 Of The The Largest Free Speaking Democratic Country . Our Abilities ,Our Leaders Know And More Than People . Our Leaders Were Under British Empire . So Without Any Q ? Britisher Knows Our Leader Weakness . Their Is No Q About That . Because Britisher Gone . Under British Hook English Language With Extra Status Still Doing Good Job . Because Our Freedom Under British Empire Our Democracy Was United Country Rather Than Today Without National Language Name Of Secular . Is It Our Country Progress . Now At Present And In Future . Real Game Going To Start Without Extra Status . That Story Going Begin From Asia And Europe. Because After Educate Multi- Culture Society Has Take New Birth Without 1 Language Ego .

  • Kausain A.
    11/26/2019 08:30

    60 years???

  • Pradeep S.
    11/25/2019 17:50

    Jay bharat jay shree ram

  • Dnyanesh T.
    11/24/2019 18:27

    Perhaps best of LKA.. presenting beauty of Hinduism in beautiful way

  • Sushil K.
    11/22/2019 08:04

    Sadar Pranam 🌹

  • Muthuvelu S.
    11/21/2019 16:01

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Patel D.
    11/21/2019 13:08

    Great speech but distance between younger n older

  • Prasant S.
    11/20/2019 16:56

    Awesome speech.

  • M N.
    11/20/2019 06:25

    Fantastic & mind-blowing lecture delivered by senior politician Mr.LK.Advani sir ji. I think present government may hear his speech & they will try to implement it for establish real democracy in our country.

  • Shibnath D.
    11/19/2019 19:12

    What today happening?

  • Prohllad A.
    11/19/2019 15:02

    Great sir

  • Paraveej G.
    11/19/2019 10:26

    Suprim 420

  • Bahuleyan K.
    11/18/2019 15:30

    🙏🏻💐🇮🇳💐🙏O\

  • Mubashir A.
    11/18/2019 14:25

    BJP RSS mindset .. extremist , liars, racist and fascist..

  • Rock T.
    11/18/2019 08:20

    Marvellous speech

  • Kundan M.
    11/18/2019 08:15

    Great speech salute

  • Chen S.
    11/18/2019 07:43

    जिन्ना के भक्त बनने के बाद ही तुम्हारा सत्यानाश हुआ है अब चाहे पीछे मुड़ो या सीधे चलो कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा क्योंकि जो जिन्ना का स्पोर्ट्स है वो भारतमाता का लाल नहीं है ।

  • Tulsi B.
    11/18/2019 07:33

    Advani ji, you have uttered no word for so long, you are seen as if you sulk a lot, you recently said that you stood vindicated because of Ayodhya verdict, that is all. How lightly you spoke during this regime with a smiling Lok sabha chairperson and many well educated members. What does the parliament look like today, what facial expressions, what language, what critical mocking attitude of the ruling party members, and, above all, the gradual disappearance of tolerance, institutions, answerability, democracy is not shining sir. You owe more to the country, never too late speak up, sir. You are not in parliament, you could have been.