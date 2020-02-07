back
LK Advani Speech On Parliament’s 60th Anniversary
Why did India remain a democracy while several others lost their way? LK Advani was speaking on the 60th anniversary of the Indian Parliament on May 13, 2012. #tbt
Samsang M.3 days
Bechara BJP sey out hogaya 🤣🤣🤣
Babai M.3 days
But now all becomes a HISTORY
Dipson R.7 days
The funny or pathetic part of the Indian news channels is they think they can declare war, mobilize army and even win the war shouting in their studio without the permission of their government and Army. They did with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, China and now Nepal.
Nagendra M.7 days
Outstanding
Manjunath G.7 days
Good question ji, When does end of rule from Manuvadis to this country from my side ?? Please let me the answer from all Mr.Advani ji or his followers....
Jaswant S.7 days
A great man who was guiding force But see how they have lost the track and dent has come in kettle of democracy.judiciary is no more .Forget about of the people for the people and by the people.m gandhi though laughing on notes but actully weeping on this swatch bharat. Advani wanted to make Ram mandir but never wanted to spread hatred. He is resting but from heart of his must be weeping.Even xpr pm and z cji speak a word on dented democracy. Bad fate of india under chai wala. 133 crores people have been cheated.
Mahesh K.07/13/2020 22:47
A great summarization of a successful democracy. Hope the young politicians respect each other and keep the democracy alive.
Thomas P.07/13/2020 05:32
Today's situation seems like, even the educated, accomplished and people who can sign have become illiterate and lost their ability to discern evil governance and abdicated their responsibility to the nation.
Thomas P.07/13/2020 05:29
This was achieved with no contribution from the RSS or the BJP
Kim K.07/12/2020 16:41
LK Advaniji is one of d tallest politicians of our day. He is not d kind of BJP leaders of today.He is a gem. The people ofvthis country respect him with utmost respect n regards.The opposition has more respect n love for him than his own party men......
K J.07/12/2020 14:49
How many bjp leaders of today has such insight? Even for the sake of a speech!
Ravikant S.07/12/2020 04:08
सुपर
All W.07/11/2020 23:01
BHARAT is Democracy due to welcoming Hindus
Isadat L.07/11/2020 17:17
Most excellent speech
Manju B.07/11/2020 14:34
🙏
नितिश श.07/11/2020 11:05
I want India to be a Hindu rashtra, This word should be added in preamble of constitution along with secular and socialist.
Aryan R.07/11/2020 06:20
you hate Gandhi, because you don't know him....Kam se kam aap apne rajanitik guru advani ji ki hi sunlo...
Manjam07/11/2020 06:08
India is known foe it's number of party system but he reminded us beautifully that parliament can be the platform to express and solve the different ideas... I pray every party don't have a better hatred to each other
Joseph A.07/11/2020 05:17
Old is Gold there was no words to throw away from his speech. Proud to be an Indian🇮🇳 where every voice matter. The Greatest Democracy on earth
Nuruddin K.07/11/2020 04:25
