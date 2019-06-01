back

Local Jugaad Saves 85-Year-Old From Drowning

After an elderly woman accidentally fell into a well in Karnataka, local farmers came up with this genius idea to fish her back to safety.

06/01/2019 11:30 AM
  • 360.6k
  • 42

And even more

  1. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  2. Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

  3. When Sushmita Sen Became Miss Universe

  4. Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

  5. Meet the 5-Rupee Doctor

  6. The Amazing Story of Mahua

39 comments

  • Gaijen K.
    06/26/2019 09:44

    Incredible India grand salute to the people of this village

  • Raman K.
    06/26/2019 03:09

    Agr video ek bar me pura dikha doge to kya hmari smjh me ni aaygi kya ..😠😠😠

  • नरेन्द्र ग.
    06/24/2019 13:16

    https://www.facebook.com/100028172070945/videos/319654928983574/?app=fbl

  • Satnamsingh D.
    06/23/2019 03:42

    This video was captured in only 14 seconds and playing in minutes lol 😂

  • Balraj S.
    06/10/2019 14:56

    Desh aur desh ke log tou tanta Hua sona hein lekin leaders hamare pathar jinme na emotion hein ...na dil hei na kisi gareeb ke liye pyar.......

  • Balraj S.
    06/10/2019 14:53

    Salute to the brave villagers...

  • KyenRoh J.
    06/06/2019 17:11

    Happy to see

  • Shaik R.
    06/05/2019 04:28

    Namoo jai hind

  • Anzik A.
    06/04/2019 21:09

    Mind Blowing. Good job 👏 Love from Pakistan 🇵🇰

  • Brut India
    06/04/2019 05:38

    Six women fall into a well in Aurangabad while drawing water as Maharashtra's drought looms: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/aurangabad/six-women-fall-into-well-while-drawing-water-near-aurangabad/articleshow/69617821.cms

  • Firoz Y.
    06/02/2019 21:59

    Hats off

  • Azmathulla S.
    06/02/2019 18:44

    Amazing technique in rescuing an women...

  • Roja R.
    06/02/2019 15:56

    Always old is gold good job hats of to everyone who saved the life of a women

  • Asha S.
    06/02/2019 11:24

    Kamal ker diya.

  • Das D.
    06/02/2019 10:47

    Necessity is the mother of invention!

  • Satendra P.
    06/02/2019 06:50

    Wow mere desh ki dharti sona ugle, ugle heerey moti mere desh ki dharti

  • Rajput L.
    06/02/2019 06:07

    Great

  • Raja
    06/02/2019 06:06

    She had to work at the age of 85 , if this was bcoz of her need against her will, she lived enough till 85. If she worked by her own will then thank god she was saved. 👍

  • Murali R.
    06/02/2019 06:06

    It didn't come out of the blue. It's the old methodology to save people who fell in well. We forgot wells and we forgot old ways as well.

  • Amartya P.
    06/01/2019 20:08

    Chandan Ghosh Suman Ghosh as same as our #Grandmother faced but here they rescued brilliantly....👍👍👍