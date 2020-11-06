Sammy Speaks Up About Racist Hindi Name
Lockdown On The Road: Not Anymore!
Where Do Indians Belong In The #blacklivesmatter Movement?
Racism Drives Northeastern Nurses Out Of Bengal
One Man's Lockdown, Another's Pain
NGO Worker Appeals PM For Help
I guess this film maker is promoting himself thru Brut , he has neither done nor achieved anything for these ppl. I have seen the previous video also, utter bullshit with no sense!
Most governments were unable help poor of their countries to do much during this period but it’s a shame to see it happening in a country where predictions were to be a superpower shortly honestly it’s very sad
OMG this is so sad 😰
Extremely sad!!
In big cities today, in 30000 you can hardly afford a house and meet the daily needs of your family.
Lockdown was declared without a thought about the fate of daily wagers and marginal business one. The resulting crisis will prove to be far worse than COVID 19.
30k thr income, still they r living in jhuggi... wah kya baat hai...
Worst condition to human dignity.
Mr Donald Brooks Words can neither qualify nor quantify how helpful your guidance and advice as been,I am forever grateful for your support.Thank you Mr @Donald_brooks I just received my profit in my wallet thanks you very much, DM him now and start earning more than you can imagine with @Donald_brooks
WhatsApp: +447806539360
👇👇👇👇
https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEtm_f7WxyfJUAefmw
Population is cause of poverty, don't show poverty show the unnecesaary population they cause, ok sir
she have already 3-4 kids, then why she has trying to another child.
So sad
These stranded daily wage labourers shared their grievances with Kapri in another video by the filmmaker:
https://www.facebook.com/268114290336384/posts/902240166923790/
13 comments
Kavitha M.14 hours
I guess this film maker is promoting himself thru Brut , he has neither done nor achieved anything for these ppl. I have seen the previous video also, utter bullshit with no sense!
Mohsin A.17 hours
Most governments were unable help poor of their countries to do much during this period but it’s a shame to see it happening in a country where predictions were to be a superpower shortly honestly it’s very sad
Kay K.18 hours
OMG this is so sad 😰
Manoj N.19 hours
Extremely sad!!
Subhash A.21 hours
In big cities today, in 30000 you can hardly afford a house and meet the daily needs of your family.
Subhash A.21 hours
Lockdown was declared without a thought about the fate of daily wagers and marginal business one. The resulting crisis will prove to be far worse than COVID 19.
Debsatya C.21 hours
30k thr income, still they r living in jhuggi... wah kya baat hai...
Gangadhar S.a day
Worst condition to human dignity.
Shams A.a day
Mr Donald Brooks Words can neither qualify nor quantify how helpful your guidance and advice as been,I am forever grateful for your support.Thank you Mr @Donald_brooks I just received my profit in my wallet thanks you very much, DM him now and start earning more than you can imagine with @Donald_brooks WhatsApp: +447806539360 👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEtm_f7WxyfJUAefmw
Deepali P.a day
Population is cause of poverty, don't show poverty show the unnecesaary population they cause, ok sir
Malkeet S.a day
she have already 3-4 kids, then why she has trying to another child.
Monica C.a day
So sad
Brut Indiaa day
These stranded daily wage labourers shared their grievances with Kapri in another video by the filmmaker: https://www.facebook.com/268114290336384/posts/902240166923790/