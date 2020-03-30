back
Lockdown Underway, Hunger Big Concern In India
Caught in the Covid-19 lockdown, this homeless couple is among thousands struggling to make ends meet. 😢
03/30/2020 2:56 PMupdated: 03/30/2020 4:44 PM
557 comments
Krishna K.15 hours
South Indian states, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andhra had subsidy canteen....food for 5 rs. What is the drama queen doing?
Krishna K.15 hours
What is arvind kejriwal doing???
Krithiga B.16 hours
Please give them food. They r also citizens of India
Henry D.16 hours
some one should have empathy & feed these & other couple like these.& she is pregnant. God bless.
Rosy M.20 hours
I really have the feeling that all the donated money sent in PM accounts is not helping these poor pple.In vain dont know how
Dinesh S.20 hours
Sad but true Can someone explain this please homeless staying on pavement n pregnant ? Y would anyone put a mother n child in such condition ?
Joann P.a day
How did she manage to conceive on a pavement...did she plan to bring up the baby on a pavement...don't people think before bringing a small life into this world...and now you are feeling sad because she asks for food...
Devi's V.a day
BRUT you are so concerned. Highly appreciate.. pls help them na.
Matilda C.a day
This brought tears in my eyes. Please someone give her food.
Ameya A.a day
Instead of these videos please give us how to get to these people. We might be able to help.
Prem A.a day
It’s sad and they don’t deserve this and just worried about the unborn baby.
Aly S.2 days
Indian govt should help the needy ppl. Mr Modi can't just sit there, ignorant to the situation of poor
Subha V.2 days
Please feed these people!! Can anyone track the location and see if any volunteers are around ??
Nashater H.2 days
They all need to be fed regardless if not having ration cards or bank accounts they are all vulnerable.
Zahida U.2 days
God help them. This broke my heart. 💔
Neithang A.2 days
Dis is the reality 😭
Bimala R.2 days
💔💔💔
Sajila R.2 days
This is what happens when the government of India doesn’t do the job right . Putting money in your packets only doesn’t help the poor. Let’s see how long this goes on . It’s pathetic how this government works.
Anjali R.2 days
I hope instead of just recording and getting a content ... u would have helped them as well
MaverickMru H.2 days
This is what happens when you have an idiot PM who lacks planning and wants go on air preaching people.