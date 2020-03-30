back

Lockdown Underway, Hunger Big Concern In India

Caught in the Covid-19 lockdown, this homeless couple is among thousands struggling to make ends meet. 😢

03/30/2020 2:56 PMupdated: 03/30/2020 4:44 PM
557 comments

  • Krishna K.
    15 hours

    South Indian states, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andhra had subsidy canteen....food for 5 rs. What is the drama queen doing?

  • Krishna K.
    15 hours

    What is arvind kejriwal doing???

  • Krithiga B.
    16 hours

    Please give them food. They r also citizens of India

  • Henry D.
    16 hours

    some one should have empathy & feed these & other couple like these.& she is pregnant. God bless.

  • Rosy M.
    20 hours

    I really have the feeling that all the donated money sent in PM accounts is not helping these poor pple.In vain dont know how

  • Dinesh S.
    20 hours

    Sad but true Can someone explain this please homeless staying on pavement n pregnant ? Y would anyone put a mother n child in such condition ?

  • Joann P.
    a day

    How did she manage to conceive on a pavement...did she plan to bring up the baby on a pavement...don't people think before bringing a small life into this world...and now you are feeling sad because she asks for food...

  • Devi's V.
    a day

    BRUT you are so concerned. Highly appreciate.. pls help them na.

  • Matilda C.
    a day

    This brought tears in my eyes. Please someone give her food.

  • Ameya A.
    a day

    Instead of these videos please give us how to get to these people. We might be able to help.

  • Prem A.
    a day

    It’s sad and they don’t deserve this and just worried about the unborn baby.

  • Aly S.
    2 days

    Indian govt should help the needy ppl. Mr Modi can't just sit there, ignorant to the situation of poor

  • Subha V.
    2 days

    Please feed these people!! Can anyone track the location and see if any volunteers are around ??

  • Nashater H.
    2 days

    They all need to be fed regardless if not having ration cards or bank accounts they are all vulnerable.

  • Zahida U.
    2 days

    God help them. This broke my heart. 💔

  • Neithang A.
    2 days

    Dis is the reality 😭

  • Bimala R.
    2 days

    💔💔💔

  • Sajila R.
    2 days

    This is what happens when the government of India doesn’t do the job right . Putting money in your packets only doesn’t help the poor. Let’s see how long this goes on . It’s pathetic how this government works.

  • Anjali R.
    2 days

    I hope instead of just recording and getting a content ... u would have helped them as well

  • MaverickMru H.
    2 days

    This is what happens when you have an idiot PM who lacks planning and wants go on air preaching people.