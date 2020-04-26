India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters
Locked Down, Couple Digs Well For Coming Drought
128 comments
Mustafa K.04/30/2020 14:37
Great couple what an idea to solve water issue
Murthy G.04/30/2020 08:39
Good
Jayesh B.04/29/2020 15:35
Superb
Mhendra K.04/29/2020 11:45
अभिनंदन,वेळेचा उपयोग काही तरी वेगळं काहीतरी करून दाखवले, खूपच छान भाऊ
Esiio K.04/28/2020 14:19
The best couple of the corona lockdown ?👍
Bunty P.04/28/2020 03:03
Seedi tar banwaichi ani vihir la vitacha bandh kaam
Sparkar M.04/27/2020 14:41
Amazing thought and great effort fimally paid off
Chandra B.04/27/2020 11:17
Simply Hatsoff
Tony H.04/27/2020 11:05
Kia kaha Matua maua tou hoa rangatira
Amit M.04/27/2020 09:34
Worth a praise
Shila T.04/27/2020 09:32
Great
Meher K.04/27/2020 09:02
Good Job. A lesson to learn
Swati S.04/27/2020 08:10
Best
Kyle G.04/27/2020 07:31
This is actually a scene from Batman
Teh O.04/27/2020 07:23
Well done
Rizwan C.04/27/2020 06:46
Very nice
Jubeda A.04/27/2020 06:24
Masha Allah god bless you both. Great job bro 💐
Vidya K.04/27/2020 06:20
Great self help us the best help.
Kiranjeet K.04/27/2020 05:52
Congratulations ....great work
Iamh E.04/27/2020 05:47
My salute to this couple💑 good job👏👏