Locked Down, Couple Digs Well For Coming Drought

This couple killed time during the lockdown by digging a well before the seasonal drought kicks in. What did you do?💧

04/26/2020 12:57 PM
  • 145.2k
  • 147

128 comments

  • Mustafa K.
    04/30/2020 14:37

    Great couple what an idea to solve water issue

  • Murthy G.
    04/30/2020 08:39

    Good

  • Jayesh B.
    04/29/2020 15:35

    Superb

  • Mhendra K.
    04/29/2020 11:45

    अभिनंदन,वेळेचा उपयोग काही तरी वेगळं काहीतरी करून दाखवले, खूपच छान भाऊ

  • Esiio K.
    04/28/2020 14:19

    The best couple of the corona lockdown ?👍

  • Bunty P.
    04/28/2020 03:03

    Seedi tar banwaichi ani vihir la vitacha bandh kaam

  • Sparkar M.
    04/27/2020 14:41

    Amazing thought and great effort fimally paid off

  • Chandra B.
    04/27/2020 11:17

    Simply Hatsoff

  • Tony H.
    04/27/2020 11:05

    Kia kaha Matua maua tou hoa rangatira

  • Amit M.
    04/27/2020 09:34

    Worth a praise

  • Shila T.
    04/27/2020 09:32

    Great

  • Meher K.
    04/27/2020 09:02

    Good Job. A lesson to learn

  • Swati S.
    04/27/2020 08:10

    Best

  • Kyle G.
    04/27/2020 07:31

    This is actually a scene from Batman

  • Teh O.
    04/27/2020 07:23

    Well done

  • Rizwan C.
    04/27/2020 06:46

    Very nice

  • Jubeda A.
    04/27/2020 06:24

    Masha Allah god bless you both. Great job bro 💐

  • Vidya K.
    04/27/2020 06:20

    Great self help us the best help.

  • Kiranjeet K.
    04/27/2020 05:52

    Congratulations ....great work

  • Iamh E.
    04/27/2020 05:47

    My salute to this couple💑 good job👏👏