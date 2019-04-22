Lok Sabha 2019: These Guys Are In It To Lose It

Candidates in India's election sometimes contest with no intention to win. One of them does it just to prove he's alive. 😦☠
69 comments
Alex K.05/18/2019 01:14
Iam douth bcus wat happen in India now.Becareful from fall teacher ......From outside they look light sheep but inside they r wolf......
Ayushmaan S.05/15/2019 05:31
Rahul gandhi should have also been in this list as the greatest loser of Congress party
Sagnik G.05/15/2019 00:14
please eita dekhis
Parveen P.05/14/2019 18:31
Brut
Mahi P.05/14/2019 12:11
Well lincon didnt won the presidency at first time.....he never lost hope too ....
Vaibhav G.05/13/2019 14:42
. See that is why those nobodies contest elections #(peoples)
Saleel D.05/13/2019 02:26
Aise hi majak majak me modi aa gya
Sonu S.05/09/2019 14:18
70 साल में पहेली बार ऐसा निकम्मा PM मिला जिसने पुरे पांच साल एक परिवार की बुराई करने में व्यर्थ कर दिए..😕
Shubhesh M.05/08/2019 21:46
it could be one of yours achievement if you watch this 😂😂 lol^tan90°
SreeJit N.05/08/2019 18:01
help me to alive!
Praveen G.05/06/2019 08:21
What is dead may never die
Ruben C.05/05/2019 17:49
Most colourful loser lol
Mandeep K.05/05/2019 17:12
This thought is the biggest political propaganda.
Sonam S.05/05/2019 08:52
Modi will be next P.M
Gopinath K.05/04/2019 10:00
Incredible!!!
Birju P.05/03/2019 12:58
Anyone can fight elections. But not everyone can win that is another thing.😂😂😂😂😂
Arun K.05/03/2019 12:02
Shame on this page
Jon V.05/03/2019 04:15
Modern Problems require modern solutions
Debabrata M.05/02/2019 14:27
A good thing to learn Keep trying, never give up
Arka B.05/02/2019 08:59
Still few people claim.... Democracy is not functioning...