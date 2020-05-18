Nepal PM’s Speech On Lipu Lekh & Kalapani
Leaders Play Politics Over Migrant Crisis
Nirmala Vs. Opposition On Economy, Migrant Crisis
Long Queries Don't Impress FinMin So Much
Kashmir Journalist’s Jail Experience
The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Snapshots Of Kashmir
Theek hai = I don't know, I am dumb
Jawaab ho to denge na Lalita pawar ji
Lalita pawar
Duffer
World's worst FM
Absolutely incapable and worst.
Okay thik hai 🤣
Allll is wellll🤣🤣🤣🤣
Shame on her. Failed goverment at all level poor lockdown stratergy. Poor handling of economy. Just do a press confrence with a set of pre selected questions. Anurag thakur who was first in bcci now state finance minister was bussy in his phone but get attentive when the reporter asked jeb khali pet khali ki ye kaise puch lia. NOW INDIA IS IN TOP 10. (which it was already because of poor reporting and testing) gujarat high court also said the same. All media houses are just bussy in licking modi goverment boot. Shame on modi even in 21st century we are doing hindu muslim despite of future development and generating job this goverment sacked work from millions of labourers. This goverment dismissed all the labour laws. 😡
Anti-national page.... Stop this page ASAP and everything will be ok, economy as well🤣🤣🤣
Super educated. Next level finance minister in the history of India
okay raa
Most arrogant finance minister 😱
Indians are used to this theek hai word, When Modi declared 20 lakh crore package no one questioned him is it monetary pakage or fiscal.
I found out 8 lakh crore out of 20 lakh crore is monetary which is always given by RBI through Repo and reverse Repo rates but not by central govt.
Remaining 12lakh crore 2 lakh crore was given a year back, remaing 800 crore is given in form of loans to smes and other buisness sectors.
So real package is only 2 lakh crore.
Shameless
Sharam karo
This is the stage we have come after 70 years. A finance minister with fine...... Ance....... Mini.......... Ster..........?
.......
Sale bhagton ko kab samjh aayegi k desh k liye kus nahi ho raha
theek hai 😊
Ye agar kal onion kathe time usme zeher hai bolenge tho bi TEEK HAI bolke khaalegi 😆
1540 comments
Avinash S.8 hours
Theek hai = I don't know, I am dumb
Shibu D.14 hours
Jawaab ho to denge na Lalita pawar ji
Shibu D.14 hours
Lalita pawar
Shibu D.14 hours
Duffer
Shaik S.15 hours
World's worst FM
Debdeep S.15 hours
Absolutely incapable and worst.
Wasif S.16 hours
Okay thik hai 🤣
Amir H.17 hours
Allll is wellll🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tushar R.18 hours
Shame on her. Failed goverment at all level poor lockdown stratergy. Poor handling of economy. Just do a press confrence with a set of pre selected questions. Anurag thakur who was first in bcci now state finance minister was bussy in his phone but get attentive when the reporter asked jeb khali pet khali ki ye kaise puch lia. NOW INDIA IS IN TOP 10. (which it was already because of poor reporting and testing) gujarat high court also said the same. All media houses are just bussy in licking modi goverment boot. Shame on modi even in 21st century we are doing hindu muslim despite of future development and generating job this goverment sacked work from millions of labourers. This goverment dismissed all the labour laws. 😡
Obaid B.18 hours
Anti-national page.... Stop this page ASAP and everything will be ok, economy as well🤣🤣🤣
Rishab S.20 hours
Super educated. Next level finance minister in the history of India
Saiteja C.a day
okay raa
Akumtoshi N.a day
Most arrogant finance minister 😱
Malik A.a day
Indians are used to this theek hai word, When Modi declared 20 lakh crore package no one questioned him is it monetary pakage or fiscal. I found out 8 lakh crore out of 20 lakh crore is monetary which is always given by RBI through Repo and reverse Repo rates but not by central govt. Remaining 12lakh crore 2 lakh crore was given a year back, remaing 800 crore is given in form of loans to smes and other buisness sectors. So real package is only 2 lakh crore.
Rohit J.a day
Shameless
Pradipta D.a day
Sharam karo
Shiva G.a day
This is the stage we have come after 70 years. A finance minister with fine...... Ance....... Mini.......... Ster..........? .......
Dharam P.a day
Sale bhagton ko kab samjh aayegi k desh k liye kus nahi ho raha
Sonakshi G.2 days
theek hai 😊
Mohammed M.2 days
Ye agar kal onion kathe time usme zeher hai bolenge tho bi TEEK HAI bolke khaalegi 😆