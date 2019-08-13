Lord Ram Is Family For This Former Princess

Lord Ram has a "relative". In India's Parliament. 😲
499 comments
Rahman R.09/15/2019 16:50
Kaunsi weed leti hai madam....
Vishnu G.09/15/2019 14:00
Bjp party ka theme hi ye sab natak hai
Wasim H.09/14/2019 12:48
Bagdadi naam rakhne see bagdaad ki nagrikta nahi milti medum kahaniya kabhi Satya nahi hoti Cort sabut mangta hai
Yash T.09/14/2019 12:03
True....
Kuldeep S.09/14/2019 11:04
Descendent you mean...stop twisting words Brut👊🏻
Chaudhary K.09/14/2019 09:49
Lo btao Ram Jaise mahapurush ki bhi jaati btane lge Ab. Shameful
Apurva F.09/14/2019 09:14
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Seetaram D.09/14/2019 07:29
Good
Prateek S.09/14/2019 06:09
lo inki suno ab bc.
দেবরূপ ব.09/14/2019 05:50
Nothing to be shocked.. if prophet s around the world can hear God speak , why can't there be descendants of Ram.
Darshan V.09/13/2019 17:20
Then were is the leneage of mr lava... why kushwahas take this surname... instead they woud have taken lord ramas sutname... because.. kush was the son of ram... did rama object the process of taking leneage from him as he doubted sita
Yasir K.09/13/2019 17:11
Just talk with genetics....with facts not neutral emotions Some brother said that they are related to sri ram but one thing.... The r1az93 off shoot of r1a afghan European dna emerged before 6000 yrs but in India the acient haplotype DNAis H,F. moreover in India the haplotype H,F lived related to over 70000 yrs old dna,this dna is affluent in dalit and shudra and Dravidian. ........ Then just want to know the most indians have H,F dna but upper caste groups of north India, north indian Sunni Muslims, most Pakistani and Afghanistani , central Asian have j2, R1,G dna. ........(go google on reserch gate or just google the haplogroups of north Indian muslims)............ If satyug people lived before 7000 to,8000 then which haplotype did Sri Ram belonged as at that time even r1a z93 Aryan dna was not originated from its father that have r1a pure group that find most in central Asian and Russians. One thing the BJP backed mughal price have r1a z93 (central Asian branch) dna then if lord Ram modern claimers have r1a dna that does it mean Akbar was also the descendant of ram
Samir S.09/13/2019 07:55
Lord ram aapke relative hain to krishna yadav hmare bdke bhaiya hain
Mir H.09/13/2019 06:20
As I said BJP is bunch of idiots
Amol M.09/12/2019 22:55
Why can't we all be descendants of Ram he won't mind.
Amol M.09/12/2019 22:55
Cool mein bhi.
Rahul M.09/12/2019 19:08
Ye toh whi baat hui Laal quilla tune bnaya toh qutub meenar mne bnaya...bol
Naseerulla K.09/12/2019 02:06
Sorry to say,,,,,,,,,,,, Descendents of God' Ram also have to go to court for Justice, Devoties of """""""""God Ram""""""""" have dragged to court It means Ram God has to get Justice from Humans 🙏
Abhinav M.09/11/2019 18:16
हिंदुवो की वंशावली अगर किसी को भी जननी है तो भृगु ऋषि का ग्रंथ भृगु संहिता है उस से वंशावली के बारे में सम्पूर्ण जानकारी मिल जाती है । बाकी अन्य धर्म के लोग को अपने पूर्वजों के वंश के बारे में किसी प्रकार का ग्रंथ उपलब्ध नही है । लगभग हर हिन्दू अपने 7 पीढ़ी के नाम तो जानते ही हैं ।
Sourav H.09/11/2019 15:28
😂😂😂😂