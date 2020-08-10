back

Loudspeakers Have Replaced Teachers Here

These children weren't able to study for months due to the pandemic. Now they sit in front of a loudspeaker every morning. Here’s why…

08/08/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 08/10/2020 12:36 PM
  • 31.1k
  • 13

And even more

  1. 3:30

    He'll Teach Delhi's Poor No Matter What

  2. 3:09

    Loudspeakers Have Replaced Teachers Here

  3. 3:42

    Three Girls Who Topped The Board

  4. 2:01

    Two Schoolgirls Find An Asteroid

  5. 4:16

    For India’s Poor, No Phone Means No Education

  6. 2:00

    Turning Public Buses Into Toilets

10 comments

  • Radha C.
    2 days

    Pray for everyone's safety and well-being 🙏

  • Rohan B.
    2 days

    There is no greater joy than having financial freedom and a life free of debts, that’s why I keep posting a comment about https://www.facebook.com/md.ridoy.kan.77715

  • Lakshmi
    2 days

    Salute these precious souls

  • J. P.
    2 days

    Children all over India unable to get proper education due to government made pandemic emergency but our PM and his team with out any botherisation went on and laid foundation for an epic character and he boasted as a greatest service . What a wonderful PM who mesmerises people with religious superstitious beliefs

  • David L.
    2 days

    I’m not promising to make you a millionaire but I promise to make you financially free. you can earn over $10000 weekly. I will show you how to make money online and you will be financially free. Believe it or not, one month can change your entire life. Ask me how?

  • Bidhan B.
    2 days

    Excellent work❤️❤️

  • Angel H.
    2 days

    Nice ❤️❤️❤️

  • Nidhi B.
    2 days

    I too want to contribute plz tell how

  • Ramesh P.
    2 days

    Good initiative..

  • Pandit S.
    2 days

    CALL_NOW_( mataji)+91-9413651381 (WhatsApp_Available) हमारी सेवाएं ↴(प्रेम-विवाह )👫 (मनचाहा प्यार )👩‍❤‍💋‍👩 (काम-कारोबार)🏫( पति - पत्नी में अनबन)"जैसी सभी समस्या के लिए सम्पर्क करें! Note_(वशीकरण_स्पेशलिस्ट_पंडित_जी) 👫सभी जगह से निराश प्रेमी-प्रेमिकाएं एक बार जरूर कॉल करें, आपका प्यार टूटने नहीं दिया जाएगा 1) Love Problem Solution, 2)Diveroce_problem_solution 3) Husband wife Problems, 4) Child problems📲9413651381 5) Inter caste marriage +91-9413651381 JAI Shri Shyam

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.