Love Across Borders

Tea With A Side Of Kishore Da
Pakistani Husband’s Viral ‘Errand’ For Wife
When An Indian Met An American Busker
Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother
Ramiz Raja On India's Influence On Pakistan Cricket
Meet The 70-Year-Old Solo Traveller
This Indian guy seems confused..
Never on this earth this is normal. This is one of the most hatred acts in Islam
New way to control population exploxtion. 😂 No need to do...nass bandi.
🙂❤
Faggots
Yehi bacha tha...bs
Behind the scenes 😂😂
Indian Gandoo
Homosexuality is not good.
animals
Inki sankhya kuch jyada hi bad rahi sala
So the Indian's name is Garry and the Polish guy is Pranay?? Sounds crazy 🤣
😀.. lovee. .thts...rit.. .
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱
Deepika and Ranveer must be scratching their heads.
U r right,,,
That's lovely 👌👌👌
Modern problems require modern solutions.
Stop hatred and war not love. Gratulacje chłopaki🧡
Wonderful..now it feels like it's nice to be in a breath in
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
484 comments
Salar E.3 hours
This Indian guy seems confused..
Muhammad A.3 hours
Never on this earth this is normal. This is one of the most hatred acts in Islam
Murtuza A.8 hours
New way to control population exploxtion. 😂 No need to do...nass bandi.
Waqas C.10 hours
🙂❤
Salal A.11 hours
Faggots
Ratnesh R.15 hours
Yehi bacha tha...bs
Muhammad Z.18 hours
Behind the scenes 😂😂
Jack P.20 hours
Indian Gandoo
Muzamil H.20 hours
Homosexuality is not good.
Ram U.a day
animals
Anas K.a day
Inki sankhya kuch jyada hi bad rahi sala
Rony V.a day
So the Indian's name is Garry and the Polish guy is Pranay?? Sounds crazy 🤣
Sanjay C.a day
😀.. lovee. .thts...rit.. .
Harpreet S.a day
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱
Karma D.2 days
Deepika and Ranveer must be scratching their heads.
Shobhana M.2 days
U r right,,,
Aseem B.2 days
That's lovely 👌👌👌
Prashant R.2 days
Modern problems require modern solutions.
Dina S.2 days
Stop hatred and war not love. Gratulacje chłopaki🧡
Pallabi R.2 days
Wonderful..now it feels like it's nice to be in a breath in