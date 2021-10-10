back

Love Across Borders

Two countries, two cultures, two religions... one love. This is the sweetest love story you'll see all day! 👨🏼‍❤️‍👨🏽

10/10/2021 6:57 AM
  • 314.1K
  • 579

Portraits

  1. 2:12

    Tea With A Side Of Kishore Da

  2. 1:54

    Pakistani Husband’s Viral ‘Errand’ For Wife

  3. 3:02

    When An Indian Met An American Busker

  4. 1:41

    Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother

  5. 2:17

    Ramiz Raja On India's Influence On Pakistan Cricket

  6. 4:09

    Meet The 70-Year-Old Solo Traveller

484 comments

  • Salar E.
    3 hours

    This Indian guy seems confused..

  • Muhammad A.
    3 hours

    Never on this earth this is normal. This is one of the most hatred acts in Islam

  • Murtuza A.
    8 hours

    New way to control population exploxtion. 😂 No need to do...nass bandi.

  • Waqas C.
    10 hours

    🙂❤

  • Salal A.
    11 hours

    Faggots

  • Ratnesh R.
    15 hours

    Yehi bacha tha...bs

  • Muhammad Z.
    18 hours

    Behind the scenes 😂😂

  • Jack P.
    20 hours

    Indian Gandoo

  • Muzamil H.
    20 hours

    Homosexuality is not good.

  • Ram U.
    a day

    animals

  • Anas K.
    a day

    Inki sankhya kuch jyada hi bad rahi sala

  • Rony V.
    a day

    So the Indian's name is Garry and the Polish guy is Pranay?? Sounds crazy 🤣

  • Sanjay C.
    a day

    😀.. lovee. .thts...rit.. .

  • Harpreet S.
    a day

    🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱

  • Karma D.
    2 days

    Deepika and Ranveer must be scratching their heads.

  • Shobhana M.
    2 days

    U r right,,,

  • Aseem B.
    2 days

    That's lovely 👌👌👌

  • Prashant R.
    2 days

    Modern problems require modern solutions.

  • Dina S.
    2 days

    Stop hatred and war not love. Gratulacje chłopaki🧡

  • Pallabi R.
    2 days

    Wonderful..now it feels like it's nice to be in a breath in

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.