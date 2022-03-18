back
Love is all you need... even in combat
Former special forces Major Vivek Jacob spoke about his most difficult mission, and what got him through it: love. 🎥: BeerBiceps
18/03/2022 8:27 AM
- 60.3K
- 858
- 34
28 comments
Pratyay C.6 days
, eita!
Brut India21/03/2022 04:25
Catch the whole interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erZK7JBpOaI
M I.21/03/2022 01:21
Thanks For your service officer!!! Respect ❤️❤️❤️
Rohit R.20/03/2022 09:35
Waah 🔥🙏
Anthony V.20/03/2022 05:48
These Super Humans, I just don't have, in fact I can't have words to say how much respect I have for them. Pure Heroes. 9 cnat find words.
Parth C.20/03/2022 04:48
good god are they from a parallel world
Tuhina M.19/03/2022 19:03
Your love, courage and patriotism deserves a million salute💞🙏
Naresh N.19/03/2022 17:38
Simply Salute to your Courage and Love for Country.
Shanti S.19/03/2022 14:04
In the forces its called Comradeship.
John S.19/03/2022 11:31
All this is ok. But what about raping of Tamil girls during peacekeeping operations in Sri Lanka? What that out of love ?
Apurbalal M.19/03/2022 07:45
Salute Sir
Karthik P.19/03/2022 06:54
Brave men with valour. Indian army is unique in many ways, which from ages like Gorkhas, sikh, Maratha, Rajput, Jat regiments etc these have been traditional forces later part of world War 1& 2, and continuously part of wars with pak & china. So vast experienced and so diverse with great valour. Strangely past govt not provided enough basic requirements, specially in 1962 war. I can see now they are ready for two front battle with China& Pakistan.
Prakriiti G.19/03/2022 06:24
Thanks officer. We are indebted. God bless.
Twinkle L.19/03/2022 06:20
He is right ...it's only out of immense trust and love that soldiers fight in battle .. shoulder to shoulder ...until Velhalla 🔥✌️😎😾
Abir K.19/03/2022 05:40
listen this shit
Shekhar S.19/03/2022 04:02
God bless
Gauge F.18/03/2022 21:37
Sarbong P.18/03/2022 19:18
Jai hind
Shivam K.18/03/2022 17:51
Is he servived??