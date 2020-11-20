back
Love Jihad: From Conspiracy Theory To Legislation
The Madhya Pradesh government wants a stringent law against a practice that many people aren't sure even exists.
20/11/2020 10:29 AMupdated: 20/11/2020 10:31 AM
64 comments
सिन्धिअंशान स.15 hours
https://www.indialegallive.com/top-news-of-the-day/news/allahabad-high-court-orders-muslim-father-to-release-daughter-who-has-married-a-hindu/
सिन्धिअंशान स.15 hours
https://zeenews.india.com/india/love-jihad-man-kills-woman-and-daughter-in-uttar-pradeshs-meerut-buries-them-in-house-2297658.html
सिन्धिअंशान स.15 hours
https://swarajyamag.com/news-brief/hindu-man-lakshmipathi-killed-by-family-of-muslim-girlfriend-in-bengaluru-father-was-opposed-to-inter-religious-union
सिन्धिअंशान स.15 hours
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/11/22/calls-britain-give-asylum-pakistani-christian-girl-forced-marry/
Michael S.2 days
If there is love no saif will hide his name to any seema If jihad is goal then he will become shivam to marry seema As simple as that
Sandy S.2 days
Whole world is fighting to save people from Corona Virus and stables the economy, welfare of the society, and help those who are badly hit by this Pandemic and here these asshole fighting over who marry whom, love jihad Seriously.... I mean come on, how long we have deal with type of idiot politicians...
Angelo K.3 days
Ok but let me ask 'why muslim peiples dont want to give their girls to hindu boys for marriage huh thats called jihad its not love at all which is owaise katuwa talking abt spread love lol
Mohammed G.4 days
Hindu ladkiyon ka demagh itna kamzor to nhi h k wo kisi ke behlane fuslane me aajayein Ye to sarasar Hindu ladkiyon ki beizzati h They should take a stand against this nonsense thing
అసతోమా స.4 days
Brute - thealjazeera of India. When is the government banning you?
Jilani H.4 days
The more you suppress...the more it will get encourage... there is only Love❤❤❤ and no Jihad...im sure the numbers of interfaith will increase...let them spread Hate.. we will spread Love ❤❤❤
Aditya T.4 days
Brut India is blind it means not that whole India is blind. In the same case you Brut India cannot see love jihad but it exist everywhere in India even in whole world.
Sabih K.4 days
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister says 'Love Jihad' Bill will include five years rigorous imprisonment for violators. So basically Hindu man marrying Muslim woman is fine but the reverse is a crime and punishable.
Sabih K.4 days
Love Jihad. So is a Sikh marrying a muslim, or a muslim marrying a christian also love jihad? Ask this question to a bhakt and watch him stumble for words. I can guarantee you a big pause and a confused look, as he digests the question - a question his one-track mind hadn't thought about.
Sabih K.4 days
"The Love Jihad Law": A Freedom Bill that goes against your Freedom..... Madhya Pradesh is all set to introduce what is being famously touted as "The Love Jihad Law" But before you jump up at this angrily here is something that you should know. The "Love Jihad Law" is actually called as "Freedom of Religion Act 2020" What people might not know is that there already exists a "Freedom of Religion Act 1968" which was passed first in Madhya Pradesh and then adopted by various other states like Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh. The Freedom of Religion Act 1968, restricts conversions by force, allurement or by fraudulent means. As per the existing law the offenders can be punished up to 2 years in jail and fined up to Rs. 10,000. This controversial bill has been used ample number of times in various states. The most popular case was in Madhya Pradesh when 8 Christians were arrested for "forcibly converting" 71 tribal kids to Christianity in 2017. They were all acquitted after a long legal battle in Feb 2020. What the new Bill proposes is nothing more than increasing the jail term to 5 years and the fine to Rs. 1 lakh, though further details on the bill are awaited. This is not the first time that BJP has tried to amend the Freedom of Religion Act, 1968 in Madhya Pradesh. An amendment was introduced in 2006 and then again in 2013, both times it was approved by the State Assembly and then rejected by the President's Office. (The 2013 amendment is still pending with the President as per the last reports) Would the new law change anything? I dont think so !! The law remains controversial and while it calls itself "Freedom of Religion" it is the exact opposite of it. The law has been used to harass people who convert from one faith to another (usually Hindus converting to any other faith) and has been challenged umpteen number of times in the higher courts. While forced conversions are and should be illegal, it is ridiculous that the Government wants to have a say in the process of someone wanting to change his/her faith by choice. That this law will be further used to harass the minorities is not even debatable. That the BJP will claim that they are the ones who introduced this law because their hearts bleed for those who are forced to convert is nothing more than sham. The bill against forced conversions was first introduced in the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly in 1958 and then again in 1963 by the Indian National Congress. It was rejected in both attempts, then. To conclude, this is yet another rabble rousing attempt by the BJP to amend an existing law and make it more draconian than it already is so that it can be used to push the minorities in a corner, again. Disclaimer: When it was known that a law that wants you to take approval of the State for your basic Freedom, is being called as a "Freedom Bill", Irony slowly opened the window and quickly jumped out of it without taking any approval from the Government.
Zahid A.4 days
Jisko karna ussay koi rok nahi sakta. Aur ye gobar mind wala kuch nahi karsakta.
Suhail A.4 days
These dinosaur thinking ppl should go back to the Stone Age
Daggupati B.4 days
Back to barbaric era under these BJP ruling states. Only God can save our country.
Ins T.4 days
These uneducated fuckers want to carry India in to dark ages
James B.4 days
They just scared Muslim religion is sky rocking.
Girish D.5 days
Love Jihad started in Pakistan, India imported. Law is badly needed to prevent love Jihad. Muslims never opposed love Jihad. It lead to uncontrolled increase. Very many love Jihad is not reported. It's shocking opposition is opposing love Jihad law, for its political gains. If there is no love Jihad. This law will not be applicable, why opposition in that case. Opposition for prevention of love Jihad law means, lot of love Jihad exists. And lot of love Jihad are very much expected to happen on massive scale. Why should a man marry , when woman is not interested to marry him? Love Jihad kills girls body and soul. She will suffer for rest of her life. Opposition party women does not want prevention of love Jihad law. Women are women's worst enemies. I am annoyed and petrubed. God save India.