Love Rules In This Kerala Village

Pooja N.4 days
Ermm go here
Ani A.4 days
Arrange marriage is an aryanised name for forced marriage.
Abhishek G.4 days
I think u should shift there ...and Start Searching 🤣🤣
Sumitra C.4 days
how come you don't have a gf?😂😂😂 Everyone in Kerela manages a love marriage.
Prem K.4 days
SWKHar
Rahul V.4 days
Spread love ❤️
Evanjelina K.4 days
Dude, Brute, the whole of North East and tribal areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are full of love marriages. So, stop obsessing over just one village.
Sunita U.4 days
time to move to Kerala it seems
Yada G.4 days
And you made this video to promote valentines which we don't like and used 'Dowry' thing to defame hindustan culture.. Go back Turkey 🇹🇷 media..
Krishna V.4 days
ennaalum aa paat nte translation 🙊
Passang B.4 days
We see only few arrange marriages at our place DARJEELING ❤️❤️
Don B.4 days
Very true, dowry, it is good one should know each other, for sometime and then settle down. Love marriage, will bring peace and happiness.
Don B.4 days
Very true, dowry, it is good one should know each other, for sometime and then settle down. Love marriage, will bring peace and happiness.
Anashwar B.4 days
planning to move here???
Allukka A.4 days
This is prevalent only among the SNDP(ezhava) community that too for a clear reason (dowry) as per your report. Is manassery equally so open when it comes to other communities in the area? I have my doubts.
Arshad M.4 days
Kerala 🙌🙌🙌🙌
Rakib M.4 days
The amount of great romantic films seen in Malayam, love marriages shouldn’t be that rare
Loredana M.4 days
https://youtu.be/6p9LC6jjHBg
Loredana M.4 days
http://familynews.ro/finland-and-the-smicala-children-abducted-by-the-state-is-that-the-future-of-child-protection-in-europe/
Loredana M.4 days
https://newsweek.ro/actualitate/cedo-consacra-dreptul-de-a-organiza-flashmob-uri-fara-declarare-prealabila