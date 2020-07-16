back

Loved The Tea? Now Munch On The Cup

Now you can drink your chai and eat the cup too... ☕

07/16/2020 3:35 PMupdated: 07/16/2020 3:47 PM
  • 411.0k
  • 425

Arte - il est temps

181 comments

  • Anantharaj K.
    11 hours

    your number sir

  • Anantharaj K.
    11 hours

    please tell me ts place 9445208060

  • Anantharaj K.
    11 hours

    sir kindly give your mobile number. where in madurai do we get this??

  • Ritesh S.
    20 hours

    nice to see like ice cream cups great

  • Aahana R.
    20 hours

    we need this

  • Kalyani K.
    a day

    Great initiative... But I wouldn't want to have chocolate right after tea

  • Aditi C.
    a day

    levels 🔥

  • Manvi S.
    a day

    piyenge kabhi 🤪

  • Hrithik P.
    a day

    Overpriced

  • Diksha K.
    a day

    10/10 inspired from shark tank

  • Varsha M.
    a day

    Did you know about this? 🔥😮

  • Harmeet B.
    2 days

    Wowwwwwwwwww

  • Deepshikha T.
    2 days

    Yummyyyy ..

  • Shyam T.
    2 days

    This page is gradually avoiding social issues and investing it's time and energy in trivial matters.

  • Rafiuddin A.
    2 days

    Biotrem from poland is making edible plates for the last 3 years. Bakeys from india is makijg.edible cutlery. Now we got edible cups. Thats good going.

  • Roshni G.
    2 days

    Innovation India!! ❤️

  • Subroto C.
    2 days

    Excellent

  • Samrat D.
    2 days

    ne kha tea cup😂

  • Leena P.
    2 days

  • Sathya R.
    2 days

    Interesting!