back

LSR Girl’s Suicide: Who Failed Her Really?

"I am a burden to my family," wrote LSR's Aishwarya Reddy in her suicide note. But is it a case of institutional murder as student unions claim?

16/11/2020 2:21 PMupdated: 16/11/2020 2:24 PM
  • 625.2K
  • 235

Changing India

  1. 2:10

    This Farmer's Widow Ran For The Elections To Make a Point

  2. 3:36

    Azim Premji Is The Most Generous Indian

  3. 5:18

    #Dear PM: Help Us Save Goa

  4. 6:33

    LSR Girl’s Suicide: Who Failed Her Really?

  5. 1:39

    The World’s Youngest Computer Programmer

  6. 6:16

    When Delhi Broke The Spirit Of This Small Town Girl

215 comments

  • Lata B.
    2 days

    HER PARENTS WORKED FOR HER AND SHE DIED...WOWWW

  • N S.
    2 days

    Poor girl, my heart goes out to students like her,our education policy must change,we cannot lose such students

  • Aparna G.
    3 days

    Educational institutions are becoming money spinning Miller's. Absolutely no humanitarian consideration. The college management could pool in funds to help economically disadvantaged communities from pursuing their aspirations . This is pandemic n we expect more from the otherwise selfish n cruel mentality of the rich

  • Perly R.
    3 days

    Parents need to stop pressure their children in that way where they have to be DR or lawyer they can do something that cost the Parents far less in some cases we loose our children so sad

  • Naazi A.
    3 days

    Feel so sorry for parents who did more than they could afford to support their child but Alas!

  • Sarvotham R.
    4 days

    Sorry Aishwarya, we couldn’t save u. Now at least no more students has to suffer, specially girl students. Now we must pledge to save one student every individual by helping her in achieving the future dreams & settle in life. I will do the needful if someone wants help from Hyderabad city who are really in distress position.

  • Rajiv K.
    4 days

    What is the use of our education system when a normal student can't even afford this???????

  • Hibu J.
    4 days

    Such a great for our country, her family n humanity

  • Aahana T.
    4 days

    Ohh kama ke parents ka support banti saddest news

  • Mummy M.
    4 days

    We are all human. We have the same blood color. Poor college admin

  • Sameer S.
    4 days

    No value for poor people in India whether hindu or Muslim or any religion money speaks in India god only help my poor brother and sisters

  • Kishern M.
    4 days

    Sharanya Ray

  • Parvin S.
    4 days

    What a shame that the richest have weddings that costs 100 millions of dollar in a country and someone resorts to kill her self for not having enough money to study.

  • Humaira A.
    5 days

    Such a selfish girl she was .instead of thinking about all the struggle her family did she chose to free herself.

  • Shivaan S.
    5 days

    Have the bollywood riches donate their wealth to give education to families who need it. After all youre the ones who make them famous. They are so greedy. I hope this smart girls family finds peace.

  • Mamie N.
    5 days

    Ooh, my sympathy to the parents 😭😭

  • Francis M.
    5 days

    When it comes to killing muslims the government normally gives money food ,accommodation,internate and transport..but can't help the poor student

  • Vasala P.
    5 days

    This is madness you guys are intllgrnt put your foot down fight for your right not suicide free education

  • De V.
    5 days

    Really sad heartbreaking We must try to facilitate others problem help in our capacities everyone have a vision Rich or Poor so plzz help our young the government what his role ?? Our new generation cannot afford They suicide or go into depression so plzz help if you can🙏

  • Jesseca B.
    5 days

    Sometimes if your tightwad relatives start with that "After we've done for you?"bullshit, it may become neccesary for you to tell your parents to stop squawking and to pay up...for whatever expenses on your behalf, that they undertook. Suicide is NOT the answer to the endless lectures and tirades about those four fabled labors. Telling your parents to be still that you know what your duties are towards them and their lectures are now building brick walls between you all. And doing ONLY that. If the have the wits that God gave an ant, they'll take the big hint and get off of your back!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.