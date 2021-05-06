back
M.K. Stalin's Long Road To The CM's Chair
He is the son of one of Tamil Nadu's biggest leaders, but his journey to the top took decades. Now he is finally set to become the state's oldest first-time chief minister. Who is he?
45 comments
Arun U.a day
People use. To tell him he is dreaming.but his hard work dream came true. Best of luck
Melvin J.a day
Sir...Wishing you very Best....God Bless You
Mohamed S.a day
தளபதியார்....
Sanjay G.a day
Don't get fooled by victory videos they were the the most violent people they killed extorted innocent people's lands his father tried to remove a women's dress in a national party they are the notorious DMK they have earned so much through corruption... Don't let the image fool you
Kartik M.a day
One of the most corrupt families... All the best to the people of Tamil Nadu...
Mohamed R.a day
முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் அய்யா பாலக்கோடு தாலுக்கா விவசாயிகளுக்காக ஓர் வேண்டுகோள் **** **** **** ***** ***** ***** ***** **** தளபதியாரே தமிழ்த்தாய் மக்களின் ஏகோபித்த மாற்றம் விரும்பிய மக்களின் நம்பிக்கை நட்சத்திரமே! 20 வருடம் MLA 10 வருடம் மந்திரியாய் இருந்தும் எங்க "பாலக்கோடு என்னும் குட்டி தஞ்சை" போன்று வீவசாயத்தில் செழித்த வயல்கள் 15 வருடமாக வரண்டு விவசாய பெருங்குடி மக்கள் கூலி வேலைகளை நோக்கி பேங்களூர் நோக்கி செல்லும் பரிதாப நிலைக்கு தள்ளிய காரணகர்த்தா அதிமுக MLA நீர் மேலான்மை சுத்தமாக தெரியாத அல்லது செய்ய விருப்பமில்லாத KPA & KPM ஆகிய இரு சனல் கட்டி & மணல் கட்டி தகிடு தத்தத்தால் துள் செட்டி ஏரி To தென்பென்னை கால்வாய் இனைப்புக்கு பெரும் தடையாய் இருந்துள்ளார்கள். தட்டிக்கெட்டவர்கள் ஒடுக்கப்பட்டார்கள் நல்லவேளையாக நீங்கள் " தூள்செட்டி" ஏரியிலேயே வந்திறங்கி பரப்புரையில் வாக்குறுதி அளித்தீர்கள். இது மறக்கமுடியாத வரலாற்று சம்பவமே தருமபுரி மாவட்டம் முக்கால் பங்கு சுமார் 300 ஏரிகளும் குளம் குட்டை கண்மாய் நிரம்பும் இதனால் நிலத்தடி நீர் பெருகும். தருமபுரி மாவட்டம் தொகுதிகளில் மக்களின் வறுமையை பயன்படுத்தி பணத்தால் வாக்கு பெற்றூம் செல்லாக்காசாகிய எதிர்கட்சிகள் தாயன்போடு இக்கால்வாய் இனைப்பு போர்க்கால அவசரத்தில் செய்து தருமாறும் சுமார் 50,000 ஏக்கர் நிலம் நீரின்றி தவிக்கும் நிலை நீக்கி வளம் ஏற்படுத்தி தருமாறு பணிவுடன் உளமாற வேண்டுகிறேன் 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 முஹம்மத் ரஃபீ THE PEACE WORLD ORG பாலக்கோடு கிளை
Dorababu V.2 days
I like his hair style
Jammy L.2 days
Terrorist extremist
Julian S.2 days
He has come to "right the wrongs." And he sure looks promising. Finally, the people of Tamilanadu will benefit in countless ways.
Narender R.2 days
Stalin sir, Congratulations 💐💐💐
Sabari S.2 days
"Collection....Commission.. Corruption"--DMK slogan DMk Is First Party In the world Did Corruption in Air 2G Scam... His Father Is The Father Of Corruption.....😂
Somnath B.2 days
Tamil pride
Mathew M.2 days
Most honarauble most favourite mk stallin
Harris A.2 days
if you want to know about his political career in short time
Siva N.3 days
Such a wonderful Truth revealing video of Hon. Chief minister of Tamilnadu. This video makes lifetime unrest to disheartened sanghi. Kudos to Brut team. ❤
Arpit A.3 days
His father is the Father of corruption in India 😂😂
Manish M.3 days
Most Currupt and Anti National party
Srinivasan A.3 days
please include this in factsheet, when in youth poll of , emerged people's choice as successor that created , then halted the rumour by choosing . So many facts you collected and missed important in 's modern history. How come his father feared . has/had many able leaders - check the list of / when he was chosen. Next is , he acted in pop films of his own production and is known face to people already, what's not here
Lothar K.3 days
Josip Stalin's crimes were published only after his birth. For a European freed in 1989 from 70 years of Communist Soviet oppression it seems incredible that an Indian politician still runs with the name of one of the worst mass murderers in human history.
Ruthwik R.3 days
What a journey