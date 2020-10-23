back
Maa Durga Has A New Avatar
From the migrant mother to Sonu Sood, Kolkata's pandals are all decked up to welcome the people's goddess home.
23/10/2020 4:27 PM
30 comments
Kesang D.5 days
🙏
Afreen K.27/10/2020 08:36
Incredible India
Basil K.27/10/2020 01:04
puja is looking hot n sexy👙👠💋👙👠💋👙👠💋
Anu R.26/10/2020 17:26
Om
Atul P.26/10/2020 11:08
Yeah...
Luvina N.25/10/2020 21:15
🙏 🙏 🙏
Samir R.25/10/2020 17:05
Jai mTa di
Swapnil S.25/10/2020 12:42
Incredible INDIA 🇮🇳
Archana S.25/10/2020 06:34
Sonu Sood a motivation for the youths of this generation,he is the youth icon .
Amos M.24/10/2020 16:10
Jio Bengalis.Bhakts will forget but we don't.
Dhir K.24/10/2020 15:03
Mata Durga came in my dream twice. she didn't say anything but she was surrounded by my birds by swimming pool. Anyone what this mean.
Mukta P.24/10/2020 12:55
Superb 👌
Shikha S.24/10/2020 12:45
Beautiful❤️🙏🙏
Pallavi C.24/10/2020 09:13
Truly the creativity of Durga Puja pandals is unique...
Pinky K.24/10/2020 09:12
❤️
R.K. R.24/10/2020 07:02
No doubt Bengalis are more artistic by nature than any other places of India. I hv seen closely during my posting in north bengal i.e. Jalpaiguri.
Akim A.24/10/2020 06:57
https://youtu.be/_Fwf45pIAtM
Nishi J.24/10/2020 06:49
Incredible 🙏🙏
Diya D.24/10/2020 06:36
Where can I find the musical piece that was used in the background???
Jaswant S.24/10/2020 05:12
Maa Durga save people from drugs corona and save country fromHowedy type leaders who shuccks India just like Dusseri aam. DURGA IS REAL. HOWEDY HATRASYIA IS FAKU.