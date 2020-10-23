back

Maa Durga Has A New Avatar

From the migrant mother to Sonu Sood, Kolkata's pandals are all decked up to welcome the people's goddess home.

23/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 98.2K
  • 35

30 comments

  • Kesang D.
    5 days

    🙏

  • Afreen K.
    27/10/2020 08:36

    Incredible India

  • Basil K.
    27/10/2020 01:04

    puja is looking hot n sexy👙👠💋👙👠💋👙👠💋

  • Anu R.
    26/10/2020 17:26

    Om

  • Atul P.
    26/10/2020 11:08

    Yeah...

  • Luvina N.
    25/10/2020 21:15

    🙏 🙏 🙏

  • Samir R.
    25/10/2020 17:05

    Jai mTa di

  • Swapnil S.
    25/10/2020 12:42

    Incredible INDIA 🇮🇳

  • Archana S.
    25/10/2020 06:34

    Sonu Sood a motivation for the youths of this generation,he is the youth icon .

  • Amos M.
    24/10/2020 16:10

    Jio Bengalis.Bhakts will forget but we don't.

  • Dhir K.
    24/10/2020 15:03

    Mata Durga came in my dream twice. she didn't say anything but she was surrounded by my birds by swimming pool. Anyone what this mean.

  • Mukta P.
    24/10/2020 12:55

    Superb 👌

  • Shikha S.
    24/10/2020 12:45

    Beautiful❤️🙏🙏

  • Pallavi C.
    24/10/2020 09:13

    Truly the creativity of Durga Puja pandals is unique...

  • Pinky K.
    24/10/2020 09:12

    ❤️

  • R.K. R.
    24/10/2020 07:02

    No doubt Bengalis are more artistic by nature than any other places of India. I hv seen closely during my posting in north bengal i.e. Jalpaiguri.

  • Akim A.
    24/10/2020 06:57

    https://youtu.be/_Fwf45pIAtM

  • Nishi J.
    24/10/2020 06:49

    Incredible 🙏🙏

  • Diya D.
    24/10/2020 06:36

    Where can I find the musical piece that was used in the background???

  • Jaswant S.
    24/10/2020 05:12

    Maa Durga save people from drugs corona and save country fromHowedy type leaders who shuccks India just like Dusseri aam. DURGA IS REAL. HOWEDY HATRASYIA IS FAKU.

