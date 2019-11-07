back
Made in India: Standing Wheelchair
A team from IIT Madras modeled an affordable standing wheelchair to empower the differently-abled.
11/07/2019 3:37 PM
339 comments
Noël S.11/30/2019 17:26
necesitaria una base con cuatro puntos de apoyo , pero es una idea genial .
Mehaboob B.11/30/2019 14:42
Meaning
Krishnakumar P.11/30/2019 12:52
Good
Hariom P.11/30/2019 05:38
If u also attached walking robotics system in right Nd left legs then it's too good...
Fatmira D.11/29/2019 19:44
Zoti te bekofte vlla kujtes per veten miropavshin
Hitesh P.11/29/2019 08:23
हमें चाहिए आपका कांटेक्ट नंबर दीजिए कहां मिलेगी
Sarabindu G.11/29/2019 06:19
How to geat
Sarabindu G.11/29/2019 06:19
Ni
Rav S.11/29/2019 05:37
These things has been in western market for many many years
Alejandro B.11/28/2019 22:05
Amazing...
Satpal S.11/28/2019 02:20
;;gn;
Ahmed S.11/27/2019 18:28
Great innovation...congrats to the team for their hard work. just a request invent something like by which they can manage the stairs also by wheel chair.
Sagir K.11/27/2019 13:36
Nice work💐💐💐
BaPi M.11/27/2019 13:31
Nice
Erwin H.11/26/2019 14:41
wat een uitvinding voor in de zorg
Darshan P.11/26/2019 07:02
Good is great
Bikash B.11/25/2019 16:12
Nice
Sheeja B.11/25/2019 13:24
Good
Pranay J.11/25/2019 13:05
https://youtu.be/HjPLJqGJtyI
Kanha B.11/25/2019 08:54
Congratulation madam good work