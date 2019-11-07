back

Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

A team from IIT Madras modeled an affordable standing wheelchair to empower the differently-abled.

11/07/2019 3:37 PM
339 comments

  • Noël S.
    11/30/2019 17:26

    necesitaria una base con cuatro puntos de apoyo , pero es una idea genial .

  • Mehaboob B.
    11/30/2019 14:42

    Meaning

  • Krishnakumar P.
    11/30/2019 12:52

    Good

  • Hariom P.
    11/30/2019 05:38

    If u also attached walking robotics system in right Nd left legs then it's too good...

  • Fatmira D.
    11/29/2019 19:44

    Zoti te bekofte vlla kujtes per veten miropavshin

  • Hitesh P.
    11/29/2019 08:23

    हमें चाहिए आपका कांटेक्ट नंबर दीजिए कहां मिलेगी

  • Sarabindu G.
    11/29/2019 06:19

    How to geat

  • Sarabindu G.
    11/29/2019 06:19

    Ni

  • Rav S.
    11/29/2019 05:37

    These things has been in western market for many many years

  • Alejandro B.
    11/28/2019 22:05

    Amazing...

  • Satpal S.
    11/28/2019 02:20

    ;;gn;

  • Ahmed S.
    11/27/2019 18:28

    Great innovation...congrats to the team for their hard work. just a request invent something like by which they can manage the stairs also by wheel chair.

  • Sagir K.
    11/27/2019 13:36

    Nice work💐💐💐

  • BaPi M.
    11/27/2019 13:31

    Nice

  • Erwin H.
    11/26/2019 14:41

    wat een uitvinding voor in de zorg

  • Darshan P.
    11/26/2019 07:02

    Good is great

  • Bikash B.
    11/25/2019 16:12

    Nice

  • Sheeja B.
    11/25/2019 13:24

    Good

  • Pranay J.
    11/25/2019 13:05

    https://youtu.be/HjPLJqGJtyI

  • Kanha B.
    11/25/2019 08:54

    Congratulation madam good work